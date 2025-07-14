Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo joined the list of popular personalities who have reacted to the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari

The death of the former head of state sparked a wave of public emotions, ranging from prayers and reflections to vehement remarks

The media personality wasn’t left out as she took a swipe at her late father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, triggering reactions online

Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has weighed in on the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Sunday, Legit.ng announced that the former president died in London at the age of 82.

Olunloyo took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the news, expressing hope that Buhari and her late father will finally meet in hell. She hoped that everyone he imprisoned would be released, and that all of the journalists he executed during his military regime would be able to rest in peace.

The journalist went on to say that she hopes his family can inform the world that he was 89, not 82, because he was 48 years old when her father took over Shagari's democracy in 1983.

She wrote:

“#BREAKING 🚨 Finally, Buhari and my father Olunloyo meet for the FIRST TIME at the Gates of Hell🔥🚒😈😁. Same year😅🕊💔⚰️🪦🗳🇳🇬 2025 My father never met Buhari despite being in the same political party APC and ending my dad's democracy in 1983. Buhari dying on Wole Soyinka's birthday 🎂 is a sign of FREEDOM😁 I hope Ayisha remarries and everyone he locked up is released, and all the journalists he executed during his military reign continue to rest in peace🕊🇳🇬 Hope his family can now tell the world he was 89 and not 82 cos he was 48yo same age as my dad in 1983 when he took over Shagari's democracy. Only you? Leader of Nigeria 🇳🇬when I was 19yo, 51yo, 55yo. SUN RE OOO BOO 👎 HARRY.”

See her post below:

Kemi Olunloyo’s post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@solidpiece_ said:

"Despite all the curses, he still enjoyed wealth and a long life. He’s truly blessed."

@zibiduba said:

"Since Buhari was a president, the authorities over where he is going might give him a VIP entrance."

@Smilinguy22 said:

"Madam, kemi, u look so much like your father."

@dewolemi1 said:

"This lady is clearly sick upstairs, this post is an obvious testament."

@andrew_nwa88919 said:

"Good ma well done ✅ work you are really a best investive journalist I appreciate your exposesion over the criminals keep it up....de D.K.O of Africa 🤣🤣🇲🇼☝️😏😏😏."

@sirbaloobogero said:

"Your own very father, in hell? I will tell U for free, U b Alawoku!"

@dewolemi1 said:

"This lady is clearly sick upstairs, this post is an obvious testament.."

Bright Seer's prophecy on Buhari trends

Legit.ng previously reported that the death of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, hit many Nigerians with shock as an old prophecy about the sad event trended.

Popular celebrity prophet Bright the Seer shared a throwback video where she prophesied about it.

In the now-trending clip, the preacher mentioned the date it was going to happen, and it matched accurately.

