The Lagos state government has been struggling to address the recurrent issues of flash flooding in several locations

Months ago, the government issued a stop-work order and sealed over 100 structures discovered to be encroaching on the waterways

Now, the government has issued a one-week notice to other defaulters to resolve their encroachment issues or face demolition

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced its intentions to demolish some buildings around the Ikota axis, Lekki.

According to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the affected buildings have encroached on the Government Right of Way.

Speaking to journalists after an inspection on Thursday, Wahab disclosed that his team had visited the Oral Estate and Purple Mall axis of Lekki, where the residents were experiencing floods.

The government has vowed to get rid of all the structures erected on waterways and obstructing the natural channels. Photo credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He shared that after reviewing the area, the government has decided to remove structures that encroached on the Right-of-Way.

Wahab said:

“We have to remove some contraventions on the ROA of the Ikota River because the river is the only channel that supports the Atlantic. God forbid, if anything happens on the other Lagos, the only way you can save the whole Island, including this place, is through the Ikota River.”

Why government want to demolish the structures

The commissioner pointed out that the encroachments have narrowed the channels discharging into the Ikota River, resulting in a lockup during rainfalls.

The lockup often results in flash flooding around these areas, with the storm waters unable to offload properly into the channels.

They only recede a few hours after the rains.

What Lekki residents must do to avoid demolition

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some of the affected residents have been directed to install sheet piles - long, thin, interlocking structural sections driven into the ground to create a continuous wall for retaining soil or water.

They can be used for retaining walls and waterfront structures, among others. They are used in both temporary and permanent structures for various applications, including retaining walls, cofferdams, and waterfront structures.

Wahab explained that the sheet piles are a way of pushing them back and getting them to take action to mitigate the impact of the encroachment on the area.

He emphasised:

“They have to install the sheet piles at their own cost. By Monday, we want to see their commitment to install the sheet piles, which should not take them more than seven days. Once those commitments are not there, we do what we have to do, but we have to remove it. It is obvious to even them.”

How many houses are to be demolished?

The Commissioner noted that by next week, the houses to be demolished would be determined based on those who complied with the directive.

He urged residents to be patient during flash flooding, when the storm water is unable to discharge into the Lagoon, and wait for the waters to recede before going out.

The government issued a stop-work order on 100 buildings in the area because they engaged in illegal land reclamation. Photo credit: LASG, Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

He promised that the government would soon re-establish the Right-of-Way of the Ikota River, which has been encroached by developers.

Lagos State marks 100 structures for demolition

In related news, the Lagos state government has issued over 100 contravention orders against constructions going on in Ikota, Lekki.

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructural Development (MWID) explained the reasons for these orders.

The Commissioner also gave a stop-work order against unauthorised land reclamation going on along the waterfront.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng