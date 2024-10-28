The Arewa Good Governance Coalition congratulated Abubakar Kabir Bichi, a House of Representatives member, on his honorary doctorate from Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Katsina state—The Arewa Good Governance Coalition (AGGC) has congratulated Abubakar Kabir Bichi, a House of Reps member representing Bichi Federal Constituency, on his honorary doctorate from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state.

The coalition cited Bichi's exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in promoting good governance and development in Nigeria.

House of Reps member Abubakar Kabir Bichi bagged an honorary doctorate from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state. Photo credit: Hon. Abubakar Kabiru Abubakar Bichi

According to the AGGC, Bichi's track record includes sponsoring bills for vital institutions, such as the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bichi, and supporting key infrastructure projects nationwide.

A statement signed by Kabir Panti noted that Bichi's philanthropic efforts have positively impacted many lives, earning him the "Reps of the Year 2024 Award" from Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

Bichi is committed to public service - Panti

Panti said that Bichi has demonstrated a unique commitment to his constituents and the nation's welfare as chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

"His legislative expertise has been instrumental in shaping critical projects and policies that benefit Nigerians," he said.

The AGGC also commended Federal University Dutsin-Ma for recognising Bichi's outstanding contributions to national development.

Bichi began his educational journey at Hagagawa Primary School and Government Junior Secondary School Bichi. He later attended Dawakin Tofa Science College and the New York Institute of Technology.

The coalition urged him to continue striving for excellence in good governance and service to humanity.

Oxford University awards honorary doctorate to Okonjo-Iweala

In a related development, Nigerian-American Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation, has been conferred an honorary doctorate by Oxford University.

The degree was awarded in recognition of the Nigerian former finance minister's selfless service to humanity in various capacities over the years.

The historic milestone was celebrated at the university's Sheldonian Theatre, followed by a reception at All Souls and St John's Colleges.

