The police have warned the public to be wary of some one-chance syndicate operating as commercial drivers in Abuja

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, disclosed that the one-chance operators always have men take over the back seat and ask their passengers to take the front seat

They will then ask the passengers to adjust their seats while they offer to assist them with their backs to steal the passengers' gadgets

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police Force has warned Nigerians to be wary of new one-chance tactics at the federal capital territory, Abuja, adding that there is a way in which the ring-leaders are even women.

In a tweet by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejoke, the spokesperson of the police, the pictures of the suspected one-chance robbers were shared, saying that women are many in the gangs and they are using cars to operate.

Police warn of new one-chance tactic in Abuja Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

What police say about Abuja's one-chance

According to the police chief, the one-chance operators always asked passengers to sit at the front to adjust their seats while those sitting at the back offered to help them hold their bags.

The tweet reads:

"Some of the operators of "Shifting Seat One chance" syndicate were arrested in Abuja recently, with one of the cars bought with the proceeds of the criminal act. They are mostly men who recruit women, in most cases, their spouses, to join.

"Be careful when you see a cab or car with 3 or 4 passengers(mostly men) at the back and a woman in the front. They park to pick you up and insist you sit in the front. They always ask you to adjust the seat and offer help to hold your bag for you so that you can be free to adjust the seat. In the process, they steal your phone(s).

"They are the ones. Please watch the video on our platforms and other media platforms to hear the tricks. Be vigilant."

See the tweet here:

