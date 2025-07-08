Timi Frank, former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, has sent strong messages to President William Ruto of Kenya over the killing of protesters

The Saba Saba protests, marking the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies, have turned into serious bloodshed, with police recording a significant number of casualties

Frank condemned the attack on protesters and called for the immediate release of detainees, citing the rights of citizens to demonstrate

FCT, Abuja - Timi Frank, a former All Progressives Congress chieftain, has vehemently denounced the use of force by Kenyan security forces against peaceful demonstrators, resulting in fatalities.

Frank, a former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 8, described the killings as barbaric and unacceptable in a democracy.

He pleaded passionately with President William Ruto of Kenya to urgently halt the killings by calling the security agencies to order.

The Kenyan police had fired to disperse demonstrators in Nairobi marking the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies on Monday, where police said 11 people were killed and about 567 arrested nationwide in the latest anti-government protests to end in bloodshed.

The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba - meaning "seven-seven" - protests of 7 July 1990, which launched Kenya's push for multi-party democracy.

“It is time to stop these avoidable murders,” Frank said,.

He called for the immediate release of all detained protesters by the Kenyan police

“They would be remembered as those who died fighting for a better future for their country.

“The right thing to do is not to kill them but to dialogue with them.

“This is democracy.

You were elected, and these were the people who believed in you and voted for you, and it is their constitutional right to protest if they are dissatisfied with your administration,” he explained.

The Saba Saba protests have become a significant milestone in Kenya's democratic history, symbolising the fight for multiparty democracy and citizen rights.

Frank highlights the need for restraint and dialogue in addressing public dissent, emphasising that the use of force only exacerbates tensions and undermines democratic principles.

President William Ruto dissolves cabinet

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kenyan President William Ruto has dissolved his cabinet, except for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, following the controversial withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

The move is seen as a bold attempt to reassert his authority and restore public trust in the government's agenda. New cabinet appointments are expected to be announced soon, which may significantly impact Kenya's economic policies and political landscape.

