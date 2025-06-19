A group of 22 civil society organisations has passed a vote of confidence on the NMDPRA boss, Engr. Farouk Ahmed

The group said there is no need for panic as the NMDPRA is in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

The groups listed some notable achievements recorded in NMDPRA under Ahmed's leadership since assuming office

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed has received massive support and a vote of confidence for his outstanding performance.

A group of 22 civil society organisations praised Ahmed’s exceptional leadership and reforms in the petroleum sector.

The groups gave the endorsement at the end of a Civil Society Roundtable Engagement on Appraisal of Reforms and Developments in the NMDPRA.

Igwe Ude Umanta and Kennedy Tabuko, among others, made this known on behalf of the groups in a statement issued on Thursday, June 19, 2025 and made available to Legit.ng.

The groups commended Ahmed's efforts to reposition the NMDPRA as a regulatory body of global standard and recognition.

They said the NMDPRA is in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

"There is a general, though unsubstantiated belief, that all sectors of the petroleum industry is corrupt and operates in an opaque manner.

"The regulatory bodies under the petroleum industry often come under unfair attacks and outright blackmail. The regulatory bodies lack adequate public engagement and are therefore, reactionary to allegations or concerns.

"However, in the specific case of the NMDPRA under the leadership of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, while we continue to urge him to keep the bar raised, a lot of achievements have been recorded".

The groups said Ahmed's leadership has brought stability and noticeable progress to the midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry.

They listed some notable achievements recorded under Ahmed's leadership to include the issuance of gas licenses for Gas Clearing House and Settlement Platform, which is considered the best of its kind in Africa for gas trading.

Others include the Presidential CNG Initiative and the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund,

The civil society groups said the achievements have been instrumental in driving growth in the sector.

The NMDPRA boss was also hailed for ameliorating the negative effects of the removal of the petroleum subsidy through price stability, adequate product supply, and total elimination of queues.

The groups recommended that Ahmed be awarded the prestigious Certificate of Credence of the Civil Society Roundtable for encouragement and to remain on track.

NANS, NAPS make U-turn over NMDPRA protest

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) made a dramatic U-turn over a planned protest against NMDPRA.

The NANS public relations officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, said it discovered the issues earlier raised do not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within the NMDPRA.

NAPS cited the need for constructive dialogue and responsible engagement with the NMDPRA leadership, rather than resorting to protests.

NMDPRA approves 25-year gas distribution licence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NMDPRA granted a gas distribution licence to Falcon Corporation.

The 25-year gas distribution licence enables the firm to distribute gas to the Ikorodu Industrial Zone.

The development comes as NNPC agreed to a 15% equity in Starzs Gas Limited for CNG supply.

