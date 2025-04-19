The Kano State Hisbah Board has launched a new initiative to crack down on unmarried couples engaging in private conversations or meetings inside vehicles

The board, operating under Kano's Sharia legal system, said it will increase patrols to penalise those involved

While some parents and Islamic scholars support the move, others warn against excessive policing and call for more youth education and dialogue

Kano - The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced a new initiative aimed at curbing what it describes as the "menace" of unmarried couples meeting or engaging in private conversations inside vehicles.

The move is part of the board's broader effort to enforce Islamic moral codes and prevent what it considers "unwanted implications" of such interactions.

Hibah deputy CG shares details

Dr. Mujahiddin Aminuddin, the deputy commander-general of the Hisbah Board, disclosed this on Friday, April 18, during their discussion with Dala FM, a local radio station in Kano, monitored by our correspondent.

He stated that their operatives would intensify patrols to identify and penalise individuals found engaging in acts deemed contrary to the state's religious and cultural values.

“It has become necessary for us to take this action as this menace is becoming unbecoming in our society," he said.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and goes against the teachings of Islam. We will not allow it to continue."

He also said they have observed with great concern the rising cases of young men and women hiding inside cars to engage in immoral activities under the guise of private meetings.

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the Hisbah Board operates under Kano State's Sharia legal framework to enforce Islamic moral principles, values and positive behaviours.

The board has previously made headlines for its strict enforcement of moral codes, including bans on "immoral" hairstyles, gender-mixing in public spaces, among other indecent acts that contradict the teachings of Islam.

The board also urged parents and guardians to monitor their children's movements to prevent such occurrences.

Mixed reactions trail Hibah's move

However, public reaction to the announcement has been mixed, with parents expressing support and concern over the crackdown.

"Islam prohibits seclusion between unrelated men and women, and the government and Hisbah board are right to enforce this," noted Malam Ibrahim Sani, a local Islamic scholar.

Hajiya Fatima Yusuf, a mother of six children, including four females, welcomed the move.

“As parents, we have always been worried about the moral decay among young people today. And when you asked about this, I strongly believe the Hisbah’s intervention is always necessary to guide our children and protect them from sinful behaviour," she told Legit.ng.

“We cannot do it alone. Their enforcement of such laws will help in curtailing some of these unacceptable behaviours in our religion,” she explained.

However, Engr. Kabiru Abdullahi, whose daughter is in university, cautioned against excessive policing.

His words:

“While I agree that Islamic values must be upheld, we must also be careful not to push our children into rebellion. Dialogue and proper parenting are more effective than using force."

Another parent, Mrs. Aisha Bello, shared her frustration over the difficulty of monitoring teenagers.

“You see, these days, young people find clever ways to hide their activities. Even as their parents, we may never know what they do outside. I will suggest that the government and religious bodies should also work with parents to educate youths instead of just punishing them," Mrs Bello told Legit.ng.

