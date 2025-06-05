President Bola Tinubu has warned the Nigerian police against using their power to intimidate Nigerian people

The president gave the warning while speaking at the second annual IGP Awards and commendation ceremony in Abuja

Tinubu also promised to massively invest in the force to enhance modern policing in Nigeria security architecture

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned officers of the Nigeria Police Force against intimidating and abusing citizens. He emphasized that the power given to them should be used for protection and service, not for personal gain or to harm others. Tinubu stressed the importance of accountability and professionalism within the Force.

The President made these remarks at the 2nd Annual IGP's Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, June 4. He urged officers to uphold the rule of law, protect citizens' rights, and reject misconduct and corruption. Tinubu assured that the federal government would continue to invest in the police through modern equipment, technology, and training programs.

Tinubu warns police against intimidating Nigerians

Source: Twitter

Tinubu promises modern policing

Tinubu emphasized the need for modern policing strategies, including intelligence-led approaches and community partnerships. He commended award recipients, describing them as exemplary officers who have made the nation proud. However, he urged them not to rest on their laurels but to continue striving for professionalism and integrity.

The President, who was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, highlighted the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order and fostering trust between the state and citizens. He emphasized that Nigerians deserve a police force that is responsive, responsible, and respected. Tinubu's remarks underscore the government's commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force.

His statement reads in part:

“Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service."

Police honours outstanding officers

The ceremony recognized outstanding officers who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication. Tinubu's message serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and professionalism in policing. By investing in modern tools and training, the government aims to enhance the operational effectiveness and morale of the police.

Tinubu's warning against intimidation and abuse of citizens is a call to action for police officers to uphold their oath of office. By prioritizing protection and service, officers can build trust with the public and contribute to a safer, more secure society. The government's commitment to police reform is crucial in achieving this goal.

Source: Legit.ng