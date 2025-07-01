Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, accompanied the remains of his great-uncle, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, from Abu Dhabi to Madina, where the burial will take place

The late Aminu Dantata, a respected businessman and philanthropist, had requested to be buried in Madina

Top Nigerian dignitaries, including rival Kano emirs Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, joined other leaders in Madina to pay their respects, highlighting the profound legacy Dantata left behind

MADINA, Saudi Arabia – One of Africa’s richest men, Aliko Dangote, was visibly emotional as he accompanied the remains of his great-uncle, the late Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, from Abu Dhabi to Madina for burial.

Dangote personally oversaw the transport of the late patriarch’s body, ensuring it arrived safely in the holy city of Madina on Tuesday morning, July 2.

Sanusi Dantata gave the update in a post made via X, on Tuesday, July 1.

The burial, in accordance with Islamic rites, is scheduled to take place at the historic Jannatul Baqiyya cemetery, following the Asr prayer around 1:30 p.m. Nigerian time.

Dantata’s final wish fulfilled in holy city

The revered nonagenarian, who passed away at the age of 94, had reportedly expressed a deep wish to be buried in Madina, a desire honoured by his family and close associates.

Janazah (funeral) prayers will be held at the Prophet’s Mosque, one of Islam’s most sacred sites, before the burial.

Legacy of a business icon lives on

Alhaji Aminu Dantata was not just a family elder to Dangote but also a mentor and trailblazer whose commercial acumen helped lay the foundation for one of Africa’s most powerful business dynasties.

Born in 1931, Dantata carried on the legacy of his father, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, whose trading empire shaped commerce in Northern Nigeria and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Beyond business, the elder Dantata was a philanthropist, Islamic scholar, and key figure in community development across Nigeria.

His influence spanned decades, touching lives in areas such as education, religion, and infrastructure.

Dignitaries gather to pay final respects

Prominent Nigerian figures, including former and current state governors, ministers, and traditional rulers, travelled to Saudi Arabia for the burial.

Both rival emirs of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero—are in Madina alongside Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other dignitaries, symbolising a unified gesture of respect.

