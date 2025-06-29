Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, former regional head of the UK’s DFID, has launched a non-profit organisation focused on promoting social justice

The launch, which coincided with her 50th birthday in Abuja, attracted lawmakers, civil society leaders, and government officials

Fagboyo said the organisation, IPADEV, aims to give back to society by amplifying the voices of marginalised groups and driving policy reforms that leave no one behind

Abuja, FCT - Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, a development expert and former Nigeria country head of the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), has launched a non-governmental organisation aimed at advancing social justice, gender equality, and inclusive governance in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the NGO is named the Inclusive Pathway Development Initiative (IPADEV).

Dr. Margaret Fagboyo speaking at the launch of IPADEV in Abuja.

The NGO was launched at an event held over the weekend in Abuja, alongside Dr. Fagboyo’s 50th birthday. A broad range of dignitaries, including state and federal lawmakers, civil society leaders, and senior government officials, were in attendance.

Why I established IPADEV- Fagboyo

Speaking with newsmen at the launch, Fagboyo said IPADEV represents a new chapter in her life’s mission to give back to society, adding that she will leverage her decades of experience in development, public service, and civil society to run the initiative.

“A life without service is a life in pain,” she said.

“With IPADEV, I want to contribute to a more inclusive Nigeria, where the old, the young, women, and persons with disabilities can all engage, benefit, and thrive.”

She added that her experiences across multiple sectors inspired the creation of the NGO.

“Having worked with development partners for 18 years, served in government for three years, and been in the NGO space for another three, I knew it was time to consolidate my journey and give back in a structured way," the develppment expert stated.

Fagboyo highlights IPADEV's vision

Fagboyo said she envisions IPADEV as a leading force in driving gender equality, accountability, and citizen engagement over the next decade. She noted:

“The civic space is shrinking. IPADEV is coming on board to help revive that space and ensure no one is left behind.”

She called on the National Assembly to pass inclusive legislation to enhance the political participation and representation of women in Nigeria.

Civil society leaders back initiative

Dr. Otive Igbuzor, executive director of the Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, commended Fagboyo’s track record in the development sector and expressed optimism about IPADEV’s potential impact.

Igbuzor said Nigeria ranks poorly in women’s empowerment, noting that he expects IPADEV to focus on changing this narrative by championing active citizen participation and gender equity.

He lamented the dominance of Nigeria’s political elite, noting that civic engagement is essential for democratic progress.

Ene Obi, former Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, also praised the initiative, describing it as timely given the country’s worsening poverty and marginalisation of women and children.

Dignitaries, lawmakers, and civil society leaders gather to celebrate Fagboyo's 50th birthday and the unveiling of IPADEV.

“More than half of Nigerians live below the poverty line, and women are disproportionately affected. Dr. Fagboyo is coming in at a critical time to help drive change,” Obi said.

She added that the civil society community welcomes IPADEV and expects it to be a vital contributor to social justice over the next decade.

Legit.ng gathers that IPADEV is a non-profit organisation focused on advancing inclusive development, prioritising gender equality, social justice, active citizenship, and policy advocacy. It aims to amplify the voices of traditionally excluded groups and promote policies that support sustainable development.

