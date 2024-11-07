A Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend at the construction site of his building in a viral video

The lady was visibly surprised by the gesture as she hesitated in accepting the ring after the man went on one knee

Many who came across the video celebrated with the man and congratulated the couple on their engagement

A young Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend at a construction site, and their love story went viral.

He revealed that the construction site housed his building, which he had just roofed.

Man proposed to girlfriend after roofing his house. Photo: @haybeemide

Source: TikTok

The lady was surprised by the proposal in the video shared by @harbeemide on TikTok.

Lady accepts man's proposal at construction site.

The man went on one knee to propose, and the lady was surprised by his gesture.

She stretched forth her hand to receive the gift from her man.

The man said:

“I propose to my girlfriend the day I roof my house and she said yes.”

Reactions as lady accepts man's proposal

@Hermother's favourite said:

“All the thing wey u suppose do low key u Dey roof house u pack crowd u think all of them are happy for u. “

@Authority90 said:

“You Dey roof house you come say make she no collect it, no add to my anger pls, I just chop breakfast ni.”

@XoXobaby said:

“Why is this not going viral. Best proposal. “

@s dollar 658 said:

“She no go gree khe wen she don already see ur future with upcoming house.”

@CHUKWUEMEKA said:

“You Dey roof house and you want her to say NO. Just no get money to continue the house and you go collect your ring back.”

Read related stories on proposals

Boyfriend proposes to lady on her graduation day

In a related story, a Nigerian lady cried after her boyfriend went on one knee and proposed to her on her Convocation Day.

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video the lady shared on her TikTok page, which has gone viral.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady on her graduation and reacted to the proposal.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng