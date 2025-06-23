The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is expanding its network of CNG stations in Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta to increase access to cleaner and more affordable energy

This effort is part of a broader initiative to promote CNG as a greener alternative to traditional fuels like gasoline, with new stations already set up in key locations across Lagos and Abuja

Additionally, the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) plans to deploy 150 new refuelling stations nationwide within the next 18 months to further support the country's clean energy goals

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), the state-owned oil company, has announced that it is adding more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta, thereby increasing access to clean energy across the country.

The company shared the news in an announcement posted on its X platform:

“We are expanding clean energy access, one city at a time, now live in Abeokuta, Abuja, and Ibadan. With every new site, we bring Nigerians closer to cleaner, more affordable energy for everyday mobility.”

With an emphasis on Lagos and Abuja, NNPCL is expanding its network of CNG fueling stations across Nigeria.

These stations are part of a broader effort to promote the use of CNG as a cheaper and greener alternative to conventional fuels like gasoline.

In locations such as Lateef Jakande (Agidingbi), Agege Motor Road (Mushin), Lekki-Epe Expressway (Sangotedo), and Mobile Road (Apapa), NNPCL has already set up CNG stations.

Additionally, six new mobile CNG refuelling stations have just been opened at Fola Agoro (Shomolu LGA), Alapere SS, Marina, Agege Bypass (Idimangoro), Lakowe SS, and Odogunyan SS (Ikorodu).

The stations in Lagos and Abuja have the capacity to dispense over six million standard cubic feet of CNG, enough to serve approximately 15,000 vehicles daily.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, announced by Dangote Refinery late Friday, prompted filling stations throughout the Lagos metropolis on Saturday morning, June 21st.

On Friday, June 20th Dangote Refinery raised the ex-depot price of petrol by N55 per litre, from N825 to N880.

Members of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), NNPC retail outlets, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) quickly adjusted their metres in response to the increase.

Before the hike, prices at NNPC retail locations stood at N870 per litre, but by Saturday morning, they had changed to N910 and N925 per litre, respectively.

Other marketers, including Dangote’s partners – MRS, Ardova, and Heyden – adopted the same pricing pattern.

NNPCL releases locations to buy fuel priced at N200

Legit.ng reported that NNPCL has released the locations of its CNG stations in Lagos and Abuja.

In a message shared on X, the national oil company explained that the initiative is part of its broader drive to promote cleaner energy and reduce transportation costs for Nigerians.

NNPCL highlighted that, beyond affordability, CNG offers long-term savings on vehicle maintenance and enhances engine life.

