An electrical explosion at a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic, caused a deadly stampede during national exams, killing at least 29 students and injuring hundreds more

The blast occurred after power was restored by the national utility ENERCA, triggering panic among over 5,000 students at the examination centre

Authorities have launched an investigation as the Education Ministry vows to ensure the continuation of the disrupted exams

A tragic incident unfolded in the Central African Republic’s capital, Bangui, on Wednesday, as an electrical explosion at Barthelemy Boganda High School sparked mass panic and a stampede that left at least 29 students dead and hundreds injured.

The explosion occurred just as more than 5,000 students from six neighbouring schools gathered at the site to sit their final exams, according to the Education Ministry.

29 Students Killed in Stampede During National Exams. Photo credit: Timileyin Ogunbowale/X

The school had been operating as a central examination centre.

A transformer located in the main building exploded shortly after a team from the national utility company, ENERCA, restored power, the Education Ministry stated.

The blast caused widespread fear among the students, many of whom believed the structure was about to collapse.

“There was panic and some of the students jumped from the first floor,” a medical source told Reuters, adding that the students were between 18 and 22 years old.

That source placed the death toll at 31, while another hospital official confirmed that 29 people had died and around 260 were injured.

“We were really overwhelmed. It was terrible. Dozens of victims were arriving,” said one of the overwhelmed medical workers.

The Education Ministry described the situation as resulting in “a number of serious injuries, unfortunately including some fatalities”.

It has pledged to investigate the cause of the incident and to ensure the remaining exam sessions continue without disruption.

Authorities are still working to confirm the final number of victims and determine accountability in the wake of the devastating event.

