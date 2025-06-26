The sacred ceremony of replacing the black cloth covering the Kaaba, kiswa, is being held today, Thursday, June 26

Legit.ng reports that the event is held at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram), marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH

The new kiswa weighs a total of 1,415 kilograms and is intricately embroidered with gold and silver threads, showcasing Islamic calligraphy and sacred verses

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - The traditional ceremony of replacing the kiswa, the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba, started on Wednesday evening, June 25, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Pakistani newspaper, Daily Times, the general presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque commenced the ceremonial changing of the kiswa, which extended to Thursday, June 26.

Saudi Arabia replaces Kaaba's kiswa as the Islamic New Year 1447 starts. Photo credit: @insharifain

Source: Twitter

Replacement of kiswa, Kaaba's covering

The event is in observance of the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

Gulf News also noted the development.

The new kiswa, completed after nearly 11 months of craftsmanship, was produced at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba kiswa in the Umm Al Joud district of Mecca.

The process follows centuries-old traditions and involves seven main stages: water purification, silk washing, black dyeing, weaving, geometric printing of Quranic verses, embroidery with gold and silver threads, and final assembly and inspection.

Made from 47 intricately-woven pieces of black silk, the kiswa is adorned with 68 verses from the Holy Qur'an, embroidered using silver threads plated with 24-karat gold. The total weight of the Kiswa reaches approximately 1,415 kilograms.

The ceremonial removal of the old kiswa started on Wednesday afternoon, June 25, the 29th of Dhu Al Hijjah, following Asr prayer.

Pictures and videos showing the kiswa replacement ceremony 1447 can be watched below:

Revered kiswa

To protect the kiswa from damage during the Hajj pilgrimage, a white cotton covering known as the “Ihram of the Kaaba” is temporarily added to its lower portion.

This barrier shields the cloth from being touched, torn, or stained as millions of pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba during the peak days of worship.

The ceremony of replacing the Holy Kaaba's kiswa holds in Saudi Arabia amid Hijrah 1447 AH. Photo credit: @insharifain

Source: Twitter

What happens to the old kiswa?

After the new kiswa is installed, the old Kiswa is carefully removed, cleaned, and then cut into pieces. These pieces are then distributed as gifts to various entities, including kings, heads of state, foreign ambassadors, prominent religious institutions, and international Islamic organisations.

Some portions of the old kiswa are also preserved in government conservation facilities and archival storage centers for historical and cultural preservation.

Major lesson of Hijrah

Meanwhile, a Lagos-based religious teacher, Ustadh Saheed Rasaq, spoke on the lessons that can be learnt from Hijrah.

Rasaq explained in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng:

"Hijrah means migration. Migration is the core constitution of a Muslim's life; this is the essence of his moral strength. His life's meaning is to be in constant motion; to leave the dew and conquer the ocean (Iqbal). This reality is why the Holy Qur'an has given so much importance to Hijrah and has explained it in different ways to highlight its essential wisdom.

"For example, Allah says: "O My servants! You who believe, trust My laws, and have decided to lead your lives according to them. Hence, if the circumstances are not favorable where you live, then move to a place where you can have a conducive environment for it, because Allah's earth is very vast" (Q29:56)."

Read more on Hijrah:

Kwara, Nigeria declares Hijrah holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extended his congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslims, on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH.

The Nigerian governor approved that Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram 1447, would be a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar.

The No.1 citizen of the All Progressives Congress (APC-governed) state urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah, calling for renewed commitment to excellent human relations, peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and mutual respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng