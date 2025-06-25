The Ekiti state government has announced job openings for Nigerians for its international cargo airport

The job vacancies are for 9 departments, and interested and qualified candidates who are sure to meet the requirements are encouraged to apply

The Ekiti airport is set to commence operation after receiving provisional clearance from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Ekiti State Government has announced several new job vacancies for the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

This is part of its efforts to scale up operations with more power to support its logistics, export infrastructure

Ekiti airport set to commence operation after receiving clearance from NCCA Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a statement posted Tuesday, June 24 on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the government invited qualified and experienced professionals to apply for the roles critical to the airport's continued growth.

The statement reads:

“We are hiring at Ekiti International Cargo Airport. The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport is expanding its team! Qualified professionals are invited to apply for key technical and administrative roles."

Positions available include:

Aviation Security Executive

Aviation Security Supervisor

Firefighting Executive (ARFFS)

Marshaller

Landside/Airside Operations Officer

Safety Officer

Account Officer

Human Resources/Admin Officer

Civil Engineer

HVAC Technician

Information Technology (IT) Officer

Here is a breakdown of each role requirements

The state government also provided insight into what to expect from each role.

Aviation security executive

Applicants must possess an OND, BSc, or HND in any field. Key responsibilities include:

Manning access control points, patrolling and guarding, profiling passengers, gathering intelligence, crowd control, and emergency response.

Supporting revenue generation by preventing vehicles from parking at drop-off zones and ensuring vehicles engaged in illegal activities are reprimanded or arrested accordingly.

Aviation security supervisor

Applicants must hold a BSc or HND and have a minimum of three years’ experience in an aviation service environment. Responsibilities include

Coordinating and scheduling the deployment of aviation security executives and aviation security guards.

Coordinating the transfer, transport, and processing of arrested or detained individuals with the Nigeria Police.

Firefighting executive (ARFFS)

Candidates must have an OND, BSc, or HND and meet minimum height requirements (5 ft 9 in for men and 5 ft 4 in for women). Key responsibilities include:

Crewing and operating fire and emergency vehicles, appliances, and all equipment associated with the efficient operation of the rescue and fire fighting service.

Carrying out fire and rescue work as required, participating in regular fire and mandatory training exercises by the NCAA/FAAN and health and safety standards, and conducting regular fire prevention checks.

Several positions are open, including opportunities for OND holders. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Marshallers

Applicants must have an OND and meet height requirements. The role requires knowledge of two-way radio communication and the ability to:

Establish and maintain effective work relationships with employees, contractors, and airlines.

Operations – landside/airside

Candidates must hold at least an OND or its equivalent and must be physically and medically fit.

Providing customer-oriented service and ensuring the smooth flow of arriving and departing passengers and their luggage.

Preventing baggage delays and identifying and addressing potential hazards in airport buildings.

Safety officer

Applicants must be OND, HND, or BSc holders with at least two years of experience and familiarity with ICAO Annex 19 rules. Duties include:

Ensuring all firefighting, fire protection, and fire prevention equipment is in serviceable condition and conducting regular safety inspections in critical airport zones like the apron, terminal, control tower, and runway.

Account officer

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in accounting with at least two years of post-qualification experience. Additional certifications such as ICAN or ACCA are considered advantages. Tasks include:

Maintaining the billing system, generating invoices and account statements, and daily reconciling revenue generated and remittance to the bank as applicable.

Human resources/admin officer

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in social sciences and have at least two years of post-qualification experience. CIPM certification is an added advantage. Key responsibilities include:

Proactively driving the design, development, and effective delivery of training, explaining and providing information on employee benefits, programs, and education.

Civil engineer

Applicants must have a minimum of two years’ post-qualification experience and hold a B.Eng or HND in civil engineering. Responsibilities include:

Developing plans and specifications for airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, aprons, roads, drainage systems, and related facilities.

Ensuring compliance with NCAA and other aviation regulations.

HVAC technician

Applicants must hold a school diploma and have at least five years of relevant experience. Tasks include:

Installing, maintaining, and repairing HVAC systems, diagnosing and fixing problems with HVAC equipment, and performing regular maintenance tasks to prevent breakdowns.

Information technology (IT)

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in computer science and have two years of experience. Responsibilities include:

Developing and implementing long-term IT strategies aligned with the airport’s overall goals, managing the implementation of new IT systems, and ensuring the airport’s IT systems comply with relevant regulations.

How to apply for Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

Send your CV to jobs.airport@ekitistate.gov.ng

According to the notice, interested candidates should send their Curriculum vitae along with a certificate of Local Government of Origin to jobs.airport@ekitistate.gov.ng

The statement added:

"Only qualified candidates should apply and should use the subject of the job in the email"

Nigerian airline announces job vacancy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arik Air announced a job vacancy for the position of driver, open to candidates with a Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE).

The new job opportunity was announced in a statement shared on its official social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng