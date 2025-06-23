The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise into four paramilitary agencies under its supervision

CDCFIB disclosed that the recruitment would begin on Thursday, June 27, 2025, and is open to qualified Nigerians

Legit.ng gathered that the recruitment process is being coordinated by the CDCFIB to strengthen manpower across the participating security and emergency response agencies

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Monday, June 23, announced that recruitment into the four paramilitary agencies under the ministry of interior has officially started.

Per a statement issued by the Federal Fire Service (FFS) headquarters' public relations unit, applications will be accepted for Nigerians interested in working with the FFS, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Interested applicants are to apply via the official recruitment portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.org.

FFS disclosed via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the application portal will be opened on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The FFS's statement partly reads:

"Applicants are strongly advised to beware of fraudsters. The recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge, and no payment is required at any stage."

Also, the CDCFIB shared the update via its known X page.

The flyer below can be referred to for full details and how to apply.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) invites qualified Nigerians to join its paramilitary career.

What to know about recruiting agencies

Federal Fire Service

The FFS in Nigeria is the principal agency responsible for fire prevention, mitigation, and extinction, as well as other related emergency services.

Established by an Act of Parliament, it operates under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Interior and is headed by a controller-general.

The FFS also has a mandate for regulating state and private fire services, promoting fire safety education, and coordinating national emergencies.

Nigerian Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS), is a government agency of Nigeria that operates prisons.

The agency is headquartered in Abuja, and it is under the supervision of the ministry of the interior. The name was changed from the Nigerian Prisons Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on August 15, 2019, after signing the Nigerian Correctional Service Act of 2019 into law.

Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is a government agency responsible for the country's border security and migration management. It was established by the Act of Parliament in 1963. In 2015, the 1963 Act was repealed and replaced with the Immigration Act 2015 which positions the service with the legal instrument to combat the Smuggling of migrants (SOM) in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Immigration Service is a paramilitary agency under the ministry of interior and it is considered a critical member of the National Security Architecture of Nigeria.

NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a paramilitary agency in Nigeria, established in 1967 and formally recognised by an Act of Parliament in 2003.

The Corps is tasked with protecting lives and properties in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), as well as safeguarding critical national infrastructure. The NSCDC plays a vital role in crisis management, disaster response, and security enforcement.

