Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the fray for his sixth FIFA World Cup in what could also be his last tournament on the global stage

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes to win the only elusive trophy of his cabinet on potentially his final attempt

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K opening match.

Ronaldo will join eternal rival Lionel Messi as the second player to feature at six World Cups when he takes to the pitch at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal against DR Congo. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Messi opened his 2026 World Cup account with a hat-trick against Algeria, and fans will have their sights on Ronaldo to respond with a performance of his own.

DR Congo were the 10th African nation to qualify for the World Cup after beating Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica in the playoffs and are set to be the ninth to get into action.

Supercomputer predicts Portugal vs DR Congo

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the chances of each team securing the three points when Portugal take on DR Congo.

The supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the game and Portugal won 54.5% times, while the Leopards 23.2% times and 22.3% ended in a draw.

The two teams share no history as they have never faced each other in any international match and at any level, making the first match a must-win for both sides.

Portugal’s last outing at the World Cup in 2022 ended in a quarter-final defeat to Morocco, while the Central Africans are coming to the tournament for the first time in 52 years.

What the managers said

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre, who had also not been born the last time the country played at the World Cup in 1974, has urged his players to compete without fear.

“I want my team to play, so we’ll take risks. Those risks will be measured. There’s no fear ahead of those big events,” Desabre told FIFA.

“What we have to do is to deal with the pressure of the first game. We also have a great strength that we’ll be using on the pitch, and we’re going to get started with our own specific style of play. We are, of course, highly motivated. We are excited to play against such a big team.”

Roberto Martinez reiterates ambition of winning World Cup with Portugal. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

There are reports that Roberto Martinez will step down as Portugal boss at the end of the tournament, regardless of the outcome, but he refuses to be drawn in and says the most important thing is to win the World Cup.

“This is not news; we have talked about this a lot in Portugal. The most important thing is to focus on winning the World Cup,” he said during the pre-match conference.

“We need to match the emotions of Congo. If you win by one goal, it is just OK, if you draw, it is a catastrophe, and if you lose, it is the end of the world.”

Ronaldo rates Portugal's chances

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo rated Portugal’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup before flying to the United States.

The Portugal national team captain is hopeful of a positive campaign at the tournament, but admits no one knows until the very end.

Source: Legit.ng