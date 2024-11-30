Governor Biodun Oyebanji assures supporters he's unbothered by 2026 reelection concerns, trusting God's plan and focusing on good governance

Oyebanji urges politicians to stop sending anxious messages about his reelection, emphasizing that he has faith in divine intervention

The governor calls for calm, unity, and focus on delivering progress for Ekiti State, stressing that God will handle the future

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has addressed concerns about his reelection in 2026. He expressed dissatisfaction with the messages politicians send to him, worrying about the election.

The governor said he is focused on governance and fulfilling his promises to the people.

Ekiti governor tells doubters of his political game to put mind at rest.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship in Ado Ekiti, Oyebanji assured his supporters that he would not lose sleep over the election. He emphasized that his political future is in God’s hands.

“What God does not give a man, he cannot have,” he said, urging politicians to stop sending anxious messages.

Oyebanji addresses worried allies

Oyebanji attributed the achievements of his administration to divine intervention. He said God, who made his 2022 victory possible, will work things out again in 2026. The governor maintained that delivering good governance remains his priority.

He encouraged people to trust in God and focus on their current responsibilities. “God is in charge of everything, including 2026,” he noted.

Oyebanji assured Ekiti residents that their concerns would not derail his administration's progress.

For those doubting his political approach, Oyebanji said he serves the God of peace and is unbothered by criticisms. “Some say I’m not a politician and don’t understand politics. That doesn’t disturb my peace,” he added.

The governor ended his remarks with a call for calm and unity. He urged everyone to concentrate on moving the state forward rather than worrying about the future. “Let’s do the work given to us very well,” Oyebanji concluded.

Ekiti Governor Approves N70,000 New Minimum Wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Oyebanji has fulfilled his promise to improve workers' welfare by announcing a N70,000 minimum wage for Ekiti state civil servants.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor disclosed that the wage increase includes adjustments for pensioners and assured that "no one will be left behind."

Tanimola Kolade, the special assistant on digital communications to the governor, confirmed on Tuesday and shared further details.

