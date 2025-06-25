Peter Obi decried lawlessness in Nigeria after the alleged illegal demolition of his brother’s company property in Ikeja, Lagos, calling it a threat to investment and human rights

Obi claimed the demolition lacked legal backing, citing a vague court order against an “unknown person” and condemning the action as a coordinated display of impunity

Despite the ordeal, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to a better Nigeria, emphasising the need for justice, human rights protection, and institutional reform

Ikeja, Lagos state - Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has labelled Nigeria a lawless country following the alleged unauthorised demolition of his younger brother’s company property in Ikeja, Lagos.

Obi expressed alarm over the growing disregard for the rule of law and civil liberties in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 24, via his official X handle, he warned that the country’s declining human rights record and weak institutional safeguards could discourage local and foreign investors.

“Any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors,” Obi stated.

He added that recent data confirming a dip in Nigeria’s human rights indicators is a troubling sign of weakened governance and personal security.

Property demolished without due process, Obi alleges

According to Obi, he was alerted early Tuesday morning by his brother, who had just returned from Port Harcourt, that unidentified men had begun tearing down the building belonging to his company.

Upon arriving at the site in Ikeja from Abuja, Obi said he was denied access by security operatives overseeing the demolition.

“I pleaded with them, explaining the property belonged to my brother’s company and had been in his possession for over a decade,” Obi said.

He further claimed that when he asked for legal authorisation, the security men referenced a court judgement issued against an “unknown person” and squatters, with no identifiable defendant.

“How do you sue an unknown person? No name was written, no one was served. Yet they arrived with excavators and started demolishing a property that has stood for 15 years,” he questioned.

No clear source of order as contractor remains silent

Obi recounted standing at the property from 10am to 2pm without any official intervention. “Nobody called.

The contractor couldn’t say who sent him. It was a coordinated display of impunity,” he said, describing the scene as chaotic and unlawful.

Investment fears rise amid rule of law concerns

Sharing a conversation with a regional businessman, Obi said the individual declined to invest in Nigeria due to its reputation for lawlessness.

“He told me plainly: ‘Nigeria is a lawless country. Until we have laws that protect people, nobody will invest in Nigeria.’”

Obi used the incident to question the country’s future direction.

“What kind of country are we trying to build when citizens’ rights, properties, and lives are constantly violated?” he asked.

Obi reaffirms hope for a better Nigeria

After his brother's property was brought down by unknown men in Lagos, Peter Obi has broken his silence. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Despite the distressing experience, the former Anambra state governor reiterated his commitment to building a better Nigeria.

“I remain committed to a new Nigeria, one that guarantees security, justice, protection of rights, care for the less privileged, and education for all children,” he said.

Photos from the scene were shared at the end of his statement.

