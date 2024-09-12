A 30-year-old man has been arrested for the suspected murder of 17-year-old Adeolu Olubade, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in Lagos' Ejigbo area

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the suspected murder of 17-year-old Adeolu Olubade, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave inside a home in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

According to police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the incident came to light on the morning of September 3, 2024, when a male relative of the victim, who resides in the Ikola, Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos, reported the discovery.

Suspected murder of teen in Lagos. Photo credit: X/PoliceNGN

Source: Twitter

The teenager’s body was found buried within a room at the residence in Ejigbo.

The timeline of the crime suggests that the murder may have occurred between 4 PM and 7 PM on September 2, 2024.

Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene. They uncovered the body, buried in a shallow grave, and it was promptly exhumed and transported to Isolo General Hospital for an autopsy.

During the investigation, police recovered a shovel, believed to have been used in the crime. The tool has been registered as evidence.

The suspect, currently in custody, awaits further questioning as the case moves forward.

"The case file, along with the suspect and the exhibit, will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for continued investigation," SP Hundeyin confirmed.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are working to uncover the motive behind the shocking crime. Authorities have assured the public that justice will be pursued in the matter.

