NYSC DG Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has warned corps members to avoid social media behaviour that could damage the scheme’s reputation

Nafiu urged corps members to respect host communities’ cultures and contribute positively, stressing NYSC’s goal to foster national unity

The Gombe NYSC coordinator and corps members praised Nafiu’s visit, highlighting government support and pledging to follow his guidance

Amada, Gombe state - The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against using social media in ways that could harm the reputation of the scheme.

He issued the warning during a visit to the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, where he was assessing the welfare of corps members.

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, NYSC DG, warned corps members on responsible use of social media. Photo credit: @nysc360

Source: Twitter

Nafiu urges responsible content creation

Speaking to the corps members, Nafiu stressed the importance of creating positive content and warned against seeking fame that could bring trouble.

“Avoid creating contents that will put the corps in bad light. I know that content creation is very good as long as you don’t create content with NYSC because if you create content with us, we will create content with you,” he said.

He added,

“As long as you remain corps members, avoid social media fame that puts you in trouble. The society may clap for you today. If everyone knows you are unruly and disrespectful, and tomorrow when you come seeking jobs, they will say, ‘is it not that person?’”

Nafiu reminded the youth that the federal government pays them to serve responsibly, saying,

“You are like civil servants. If you have challenges, you have our lines. Don’t go and create content that will put you into content.”

Respect traditions and contribute to community development

Corps members have been warned by NYSC DG Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu about the risks of social media misuse. Photo credit: @nysc360

Source: Twitter

The NYSC DG further emphasised the need for corps members to respect the cultures of their host communities and contribute meaningfully, Vanguard reported.

“You will be introduced to various cultures, respect the culture, and the people during service do not look down on their culture. Understand it,” he said.

He explained that the scheme aims to foster national unity and cohesion by encouraging young Nigerians to build bridges across the country.

“The whole idea of NYSC is to foster national unity and cohesion... for Nkechi to leave Enugu to Gombe, we are trying to build bridges,” Nafiu noted.

Praise for support and positive impact

Chinwe Nwachukwu, the NYSC coordinator in Gombe, praised the state government for its support, highlighting efforts to complete a permanent orientation camp that will improve water and electricity supply for corps members, Punch reported.

Corps member Abdulrahim Aishatu expressed gratitude for Nafiu’s visit, saying,

“We appreciate you sir for taking time to come to Amada camp despite your busy schedule.” She added that the DG’s visit would leave a lasting positive impression, promising, “We will adhere to all your advice and be at our very best behaviour.”

Tinubu's govt begins overhaul of NYSC scheme

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has set up a committee to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The committee is to carry out major changes and make NYSC stronger, and more useful to national growth.

This is a result of the rising concerns about the safety of corps members, poor facilities, and the relevance of the NYYSC in today’s social and economic realities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng