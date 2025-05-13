U.S. President Donald Trump has begun a four-day diplomatic tour of the Gulf region, starting with a high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia

He was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is expected to sign a $100 billion arms deal and secure new investments for the U.S. economy

Trump’s agenda includes meetings with Gulf leaders, top CEOs, and efforts to reaffirm U.S. influence in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of his first major international trip since securing a second term in office.

The four-day diplomatic journey through the Gulf region will include meetings focused on arms deals, economic investments, and strategic partnerships.

Trump met with formal military honours

Trump touched down at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to a formal welcome led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS.

The American president was greeted with military honors as he walked down a purple carpet rolled out for his arrival.

Also present was Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who is serving as an adviser to the president and is among the high-profile guests invited for a royal luncheon.

The U.S. delegation is expected to engage in several bilateral meetings, culminating in a private session between Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed.

According to the official itinerary, the president will participate in a ceremonial coffee and tea service, attend a lunch with top CEOs, and oversee a signing ceremony for a series of agreements.

$100 billion arms deal on table

One of the most significant announcements anticipated during this visit is a major arms deal estimated at over $100 billion.

The package is expected to include missile systems, advanced radar technology, and military transport aircraft.

This deal comes as a major reset in U.S.-Saudi defense relations, which had experienced tension under the previous administration, particularly due to concerns over Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen conflict.

Economic investment is another central theme of the trip. Trump is expected to use the opportunity to secure substantial commitments from Saudi and Gulf investors aimed at bolstering the U.S. economy.

He is scheduled to headline the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, which will feature executives from leading global firms including BlackRock, Citigroup, IBM, Palantir, Alphabet, and Qualcomm.

A summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders is also on the agenda, where regional security and energy cooperation will be discussed.

After his engagements in Riyadh, the president is set to visit Qatar before concluding his tour in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Trump’s presence in the Gulf is widely seen as a strategic push to reaffirm American influence in the region and deliver on his campaign’s “America First” promises through robust foreign investment and strengthened alliances.

