Iran appears to have now been fully dragged into Israel’s war on Gaza: On Saturday, April 13, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles.

According to Iran, the attack was in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria on Monday, April 1.

Iran has launched drones and missiles at Israel in an unprecedented air attack. Photo credits: Contributor, Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

In Nigeria, "World War 3" is trending on X as many fear that the development may snowball into another global war.

