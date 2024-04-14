Iran-Israel Attack Live Updates: Iran Retaliates, Attacks Israel with Hundreds of Drones, Missiles
Iran appears to have now been fully dragged into Israel’s war on Gaza: On Saturday, April 13, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles.
According to Iran, the attack was in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria on Monday, April 1.
In Nigeria, "World War 3" is trending on X as many fear that the development may snowball into another global war.
Follow Legit.ng's live updates of the developments in Iran and Israel and how the rest of the world is reacting.
Iran-Israel attack live: World leaders react
President Biden said he "condemned Iran's attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirmed America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel."
Read Biden's full statement on Iran’s attacks against Israel below:
Also, Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), described Iran's attack on Israel as "reckless". His statement below:
Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country “unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks”, adding:
“We stand with Israel.”
Meanwhile, unlike the US, UK and Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Qatar, Egypt and a host of others have not taken sides but called for restraints to avoid regional escalation,
Nigeria and many other African countries have yet to issue statements on the development.
Most of Iran's missiles intercepted, says Israel
According to the Israelis, the vast majority of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the ballistic missiles caused slight damage to a military base.
He said most of the missiles were intercepted by the long-range Arrow air defence system.
Legit.ng gathers that President Joe Biden said the US forces helped Israel down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles launched.
Iran-Israel attack live: Extent of damage inside Israel being assessed
It is yet unclear how much damage Iran's attack has caused in Israel. However, some injuries have been reported, including a seven-year-old girl near the southern town of Arad, who is in intensive care.
Iran-Israel attack live: Iran says operation completed
After firing over 300 drones and missiles, Iran said its operation is completed, according to Al Jazeera.
It, however, warned Israel of bigger response if attacked.