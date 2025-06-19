Pastor Paul Enenche has politely rejected a N30 million cash donation from Kebbi state governor Mohammed Nasir Idris

The founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre recommended that Governor Idris redirect the funds to an orphanage or any other charitable cause of his choice

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the rejection of the viral video of the N30m cash donation

Kebbi state - Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has rejected a N30 million cash donation from Kebbi state governor Mohammed Nasir Idris.

Governor idris’ representative said the donation was to support the large outdoor crusade organized by the church.

Nigerians react as Pastor Enenche rejects N30m donation from Kebbi governor. Photo credit: Paul Enenche/Nasir idris

The representative stated this after he was invited to speak at the event while he publicly announced the donation to a cheering crowd on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

As reported by The Nation, the representative that the money was available in cash and ready to be handed over immediately.

However, Pastor Enenche politely turned down the offer, stating that the church would not accept the money.

He appreciated Governor idris’ generosity while recommending that the funds be redirected to an orphanage or any other charitable cause chosen by the governor.

Governor Idris’s representative commended Pastor Enenche for his humility, integrity, and dedication to the work of God.

Nigerians react as Pastor Enenche rejects N30m donation

@princeDaniel_O

Pastor Enenche shouldn't have rejected that donation cos i am sure it can better the lots of his needy church members. Or assist in propagating the gospel. Turning down the free will donation of the Governor publicly was disrespectful. Why didn't he turn down the one by Gov Soludo?

@aajamjam

Smart move by the pastor. If you want to make a donation for Allah's sake, you do it privately. We all know the governor did it for his political gain.

@keyboard_legend

The pastor did the right thing, they publicly announced the donation for the political image and he publicly rejected it and recommended where it should be applied to, I hope all religious clerics would do this, I hope all Nigerians will do this. The more we do it, they better.

@MaleDiarist

Politicians go for popularity while principled people choose what’s right. #StayTrue #PoliticalWisdom.

@Hondammybash

Good movement for the pastor very sensible man, you want to make donations for congregation and you bring it in public place where crusade is ongoing, am sure they want to use it to implicate the man of God, those people are wicked

Soludo refunds crusade venue fee to Pastor Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo commended Pastor Enenche for conducting a crusade in Awka, Anambra state.

Soludo refunded Dunamis International Gospel Centre the fee paid for the usage of Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The governor said Pastor Enenche's message on righteousness will help reshape the minds of young people in the state.

