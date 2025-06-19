A video showing the moment Pastor Paul Enenche rejected the sum of N30 million donation has gone viral online

The video captured the moment representatives of the Kebbi state government presented the cash to Pastor Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche's gesture has since become a debate online, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre is trending on social media over a video showing the moment he turned down a N30 million donation from the representatives of Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris.

Enenche, who donated to the people of Benue state, advised that the funds be directed to orphanages or other charitable causes while turning down the donation.

Pastor Paul Enenche politely rejects a N30 million donation from the Kebbi state government. Credit: paulenenche

The gesture took place during a large outdoor evangelical crusade held in Kebbi state.

The viral video showed the moment a representative of the Kebbi governor announced the N30 million cash gift as a token of appreciation for Enenche’s visit and spiritual outreach in the state.

However, the clergyman, who was spotted with his wife, politely declined the offer on stage. While acknowledging and appreciating the governor’s generosity, Enenche stated that the church would not accept the money.

Pastor Paul Enenche turns down a N30 million donation from Kebbi state officials. Credit: paulenenche

In return, the governor’s representative also appreciated Enenche for his humility and commitment to the gospel.

The video showing the moment Pastor Paul Enenche turned down the N30 million donation is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche recounted his family background as he geared up for his wedding anniversary with his wife.

Reactions as Paul Enenche turns down N30m

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens claiming the clergy would have accepted the money in public.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@urchyberry said:

"Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Okonkwo would have collected that money. I like the fact that it was rejected publicly. Kerbing state needs the money. Besides it is stolen money. Rogues!"

AdekunleOderind commented:

The event where Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife rejected a 30-million-naira donation from the Kebbi State Governor occurred on June 18, 2025, during the Day 2 Evening Session of the Kebbi Healing and Deliverance Crusade at Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria.

@urchyberry commented:

LivingSpings said:

"Wisdom is profitable to direct !! Not every door is viable !! Not every gift is acceptable!! Be guided."

NnennaOnwu89202 wrote:

"Enenche is a man of principle. His action yesterday was a gospel preached to the state. Christians should learn to take a stand from the place of power and authority. Enough of this beggarly attitude."

Paul Enenche reacts to pastors' allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Enenche reacted after two of his former ministers spoke against him and his church.

One of the former Dunamis pastors who attacked the general overseer now identifies as a humanist.

Another former pastor listed several clergymen who left Dunamis and questioned the church's governing principles.

