The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain across various regions of Nigeria from Wednesday, June 11, to Friday, June 13

Northern, central, and southern states are expected to experience varying weather conditions, with heavy rainfall and strong winds posing potential hazards

NiMet has advised residents and airline operators to take precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize disruptions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released a weather outlook on Tuesday, forecasting thunderstorms and rain across the country from Wednesday, June 11, to Friday, June 13.

NiMet predicted early morning thunderstorms on Wednesday over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, and Adamawa in the northern region, PUNCH reported.

NiMet Predicts 3-Day Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Across Nigeria, Mentions States to be Affected. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain were expected over Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi states.

Similar patterns were anticipated on Thursday and Friday, with morning thunderstorms affecting Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, and Taraba on Thursday, and Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba on Friday. Thunderstorms with rain were predicted for several northern states throughout the three days.

North-central region to experience rain and thunderstorms

In the North-Central region, early morning thunderstorms were expected over Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Nasarawa on Wednesday. Later in the day, rain was anticipated across FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau states.

On Thursday, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals were expected, followed by thunderstorms affecting Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and FCT in the morning and FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau states later in the day. Similar weather conditions were forecasted for Friday, with storms likely to impact FCT, Nasarawa, Kwara, and Niger.

Rain and thunderstorms forecasted for Southern Nigeria

NiMet predicted a cloudy atmosphere in the Southern region, with chances of morning rain over Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo states on Wednesday. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rain were expected in Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers states.

On Thursday, morning thunderstorms were predicted over Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, followed by isolated thunderstorms with rain affecting most of the southern states later in the day. Friday's forecast included morning rain over Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, with thunderstorms and rain expected in various southern states during the afternoon and evening.

Precautionary measures advised

NiMet cautioned that strong winds may precede thunderstorms, advising the public to take safety precautions by securing loose objects and avoiding driving in heavy rain. The agency stated:

“Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.”

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective planning, while residents were encouraged to stay informed via NiMet’s weather updates on [www.nimet.gov.ng](http://www.nimet.gov.ng).

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng