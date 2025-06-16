Political analyst Tobi Olukoya has said Nigeria needs grassroots-driven reform, not elite-centred fixes

He told Legit.ng that real change begins with youth reorientation, value-building, and purposeful leadership

Olukoya also warned that ignoring character and civic education will only recycle problems under different leaders

A political analyst, Tobi Olukoya, has stated that for Nigeria to experience genuine and lasting transformation, the country must abandon the notion of top-down reforms and instead adopt a bottom-up approach to leadership and development.

Analyst urges Nigerians to stop blaming elites and build youth-led change from the ground up. Photo credit: @d_LegalEagle, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Olukoya, who spoke to Legit.ng, argued that the country’s civic awakening is commendable, but misplaced if citizens believe transformation starts with politicians alone.

“In every corner of Nigeria, there is a common chorus, citizens calling for change, demanding better governance, and holding leaders accountable for the country’s persistent setbacks,” he said.

However, he maintained that “true and lasting national transformation does not begin from the top; it begins from the ground up.”

According to him, Nigerians often focus solely on those in positions of power while neglecting the fact that leadership goes beyond political titles.

“If we truly desire a better Nigeria, we must begin to shift our focus from blaming elites to rebuilding the foundation of leadership, starting with our youth.”

He differentiated between what he described as horizontal and vertical transformation, saying that Nigeria’s development cannot be achieved by simply changing faces in positions of authority:

“This kind of change begins at the grassroots and ascends systematically to the top.”

Frustration isn’t enough, Nigerians must act right - Olukoya

Olukoya noted that while public frustration with Nigeria’s political leaders is valid, it sometimes distracts from the personal responsibilities of everyday citizens.

“The frustration directed at leaders, while valid, often serves as a scapegoat that allows the average citizen to sidestep personal responsibility,” he said.

“But unless we collectively embrace a new way of thinking, one that begins at the individual level, sustainable progress will remain out of reach.”

Emphasising that Nigeria's youth are central to any meaningful transformation, he added:

“Sadly, many of Nigeria’s problems today stem from the failure to properly nurture and guide previous generations. The people who now contribute to Nigeria’s instability and underdevelopment were once children, shaped by either a lack of values or the wrong ones entirely.”

Olukoya, who called for a complete reorientation of Nigerian youth, one that goes beyond academic excellence, said:

“This reorientation must begin early, during their formative years, when worldviews are still being shaped.”

He further stressed the importance of instilling certain core values in young Nigerians, beginning with volunteerism.

“Volunteering is not a punishment or a waste of time, it is an opportunity to give, to grow, and to discover one’s strengths. Through service, young people learn empathy, problem-solving, and leadership. These are qualities we desperately need in our national life.”

On character, Olukoya said that internal values shape behavior more than actions themselves:

“A thief is not a thief because he stole; he stole because he is a thief. In other words, actions are merely the fruits of internal identities."

“If we fail to develop character in our youth, we risk raising intelligent criminals rather than principled leaders.”

Analyst calls for grassroots reform and character building, not just political reshuffling. Photo credit: @waesummit

Source: Twitter

He added that responsibility and discipline must also be cultivated through stewardship, starting from the home.

“If they can be faithful in small things, they are more likely to handle larger responsibilities with integrity.”

He further argued that a sense of purpose is key to avoiding social ills:

“Contrary to popular belief, the opposite of life is not death, it is purposelessness. When young people lack a sense of direction, they turn to distractions like drugs, cultism, internet fraud, or other destructive behaviors to fill the void. Purpose is the compass that keeps one on track, no matter how turbulent the terrain.”

Silence leaves youth to toxic influences — Analyst

On the nature of leadership, Olukoya maintained that it should be defined by service, not status:

“Unfortunately, service is often viewed as degrading or unimportant. We must change this narrative and help them see that service is the highest demonstration of leadership capacity.”

He also warned that wealth without direction leads to harm, adding:

“We must train our youth to see wealth as a tool for impact, not merely a status symbol.”

For any national transformation to take root, Olukoya said education and continuous learning must be prioritised:

“National development is impossible in a society that resists knowledge or romanticizes ignorance.”

The analyst called for a deliberate effort to rebuild the nation’s cultural values across all social institutions.

“All of these values must be intentionally taught in homes, schools, religious centers, and through community-based initiatives,” he said.

“We cannot afford to leave the shaping of our youth to social media, pop culture, or peer influence alone. The vacuum created by silence will always be filled by noise.”

Olukoya concluded by urging the government to make youth development a genuine priority, not just a symbolic gesture.

“Government policies should reflect a commitment to youth development, not just through token empowerment schemes, but through structured education reform, skill acquisition, mentorship opportunities, and civic engagement programs,” he said.

“Yes, our leaders must be held accountable. But if we ignore the urgent need to reshape the minds and hearts of the next generation, we will only be recycling the same problems under new names.”

Ex-president jonathan denies 2027 campaign post

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan denied involvement in a viral Instagram post urging Nigerians to reclaim the country from “sleeping leaders” ahead of the 2027 election.

His spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, clarified that Jonathan does not own an Instagram account and did not authorise the message, which sparked political speculation.

Jonathan, who left office in 2015, has focused on peace-building and diplomacy, maintaining a statesmanlike image despite repeated rumours of a political comeback.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng