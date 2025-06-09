A skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashed near Tullahoma Regional Airport in Coffee County, Tennessee, on 8 June

Several individuals sustained injuries, with three airlifted to hospitals and one transported by ground

Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating the cause of the crash

A skydiving aircraft carrying 20 passengers and crew members crashed in Coffee County, Tennessee, approximately 60 miles south of Nashville, on 8 June.

The accident occurred near the Tullahoma Regional Airport, prompting an immediate emergency response, according to CNN.

Skydiving Plane Carrying 20 Passengers Crashes, Plunging Many in Critical Condition. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Injuries and medical treatment following crash

According to city spokesperson Lyle Russell, three individuals were airlifted to hospitals for urgent medical attention, while another person with serious injuries was transported by ground.

Several others suffered minor injuries, which were treated by first responders at the scene.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and no injuries were sustained by individuals on the ground.

Investigation underway by Federal Aviation Administration

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash. Highway patrol footage showed significant damage to the aircraft, including a broken tail section and other dislodged components.

The scene was cordoned off with yellow caution tape as officials conducted their investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an inquiry into the incident. The plane, a DeHavilland DH-6 Twin Otter, departed Tullahoma Airport at around 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday before the crash occurred.

This developing situation continues to be closely monitored, with officials focusing on uncovering the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Skydiving Plane Carrying 20 Passengers Crashes, Plunging Many in Critical Condition. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Plane crash in 2025

In 2025, the United States experienced several aviation accidents, including a deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C., in January, which claimed 67 lives.

Another significant crash occurred in April, when an experimental aircraft went down near Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

The National Transportation Safety Board recorded 250 aviation incidents between January and April, with approximately 215 fatal accidents.

These incidents have raised concerns about aviation safety, prompting ongoing investigations by federal agencies.

Trump’s reaction to plane crash

Donald Trump has reacted strongly to the multiple aviation incidents in 2025, particularly the deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C., in January.

Initially, he expressed condolences and called for a thorough investigation. However, he later blamed past Democratic administrations, diversity hiring practices, and air traffic control standards for the crashes, without providing specific evidence.

Trump suggested that changes made under previous administrations had compromised aviation safety and vowed to restore stricter requirements for air traffic controllers and other key aviation personnel.

Small police plane crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a small police plane tragically crashed into the sea near the popular beach town of Hua Hin, Thailand, killing all six individuals on board, officials reported on April 25.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m., during a test flight preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district, according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

According to AP, photos from the scene revealed the wreckage of what appeared to be a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter, located approximately 100 meters (330 feet) offshore from Hua Hin Airport. The plane was visibly broken into two pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng