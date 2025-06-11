Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy Church, also known as Believers' Loveworld, has warned of serious curses on those abusing clerics

Oyakhilome, in a trending sermon video, warned his congregation against joining the trend of abusing religious leaders

The cleric's comment has started generating reactions from concerned people, many of whom condemned the position of the pastor

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the general overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, also known as Believers' Loveworld, has said those who criticised the pastors and other men of God carry "serious curses" on them.

In a trending video, the cleric made the comment while addressing his congregation and warned them against joining the trend of abusing religious leaders, noting that there are great consequences for such action.

His statement reads in part:

“Don’t criticise God’s people, especially the ministers of God. I say leave them alone. For the Bible says whatever they do, they do unto the Lord. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers. Because there are curses against those who do.”

The cleric's statement has received mixed reactions from some Nigerians, and many of them rejected his position. Below are some of the reactions:

Pasiuba commented:

"The more I know, Jesus himself did not curse those who criticised him and his work while on earth. He only preached repentance, forgiveness & mercy. If a man of God is seen to be moving astray, people need to call them to order. You don't use fear as a tool, keep ppl from doing that. This single statement has kept us where we r now."

Ochichi wrote:

"I love Pastor Chris. But this video message is a stronghold against religious Nigerians that has become inundated and gotten out of hand and that's why we are where we are today."

King Imas reacted:

"Guess the rest of Nigerians who don't use the pulpit to get rich and famous, shy away from speaking the truth to power, are not men and women of God? These people think they are superhuman and they're above criticism, well, na naija ppl give them that privilege."

Ken Uttih tweeted:

"Please let him know we’re all men of God, joint heirs with Christ. Jesus asked us to correct a brother who has done wrong. We are all part of the flock, and there’s only one shepherd, except these so-called pastors want to assume the position of the shepherd so they can’t be called out. We’re all humans and fallible.

"There’s nothing wrong when a pastor saying, " I’m wrong, please forgive me. In fact, he’ll gain the love and support of his brothers and sisters in the Lord the more. Pastor @sam_adeyemi is one good example of this, the man apologised on the pulpit for something he said wrong, and he earned my respect even more. Let’s be humble and transparent, especially those with leadership responsibilities."

Sammy Ugo Nabo said:

"What is the punishment for fake men of God? Punishment for pulpit banditry?"

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's sermon is here:

