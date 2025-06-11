Christ Embassy founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has warned his congregation against joining others in criticising men of God

According to the preacher, there are curses upon those who criticise pastors, as well as their family members

He said it is not in anyone's place to criticise God's servants, adding that they should be left for God

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Believers' LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy church, has cautioned his members against joining others in criticising pastors and ministers.

The clergyman stated this during a recent service.

Chris said there are curses upon those who tackle pastors. According to the preacher, those who criticise pastors and Christian ministers do so ignorantly.

Instead of criticising pastors, he urged believers to channel their energies into other things. He said:

"...In our ministry and ministries all around the world, who listen to what I tell them, I say this, 'Don't criticise God's people, especially the ministers of God. I say leave them alone.' For the Bible says, whatever they do, they do unto the Lord. Are you hearing me? You are not the one to accuse another man's servant. To his master, his stands are false. And he says, yea, God is able to make him stand.

"And I tell you, 'Don't join anybody to criticise other ministers. Don't do it. Don't do it.' I say the same to family members. I say don't criticise any minister. Leave them alone. Because there are curses against those who do!

"Then you find sickness never leaves your home. There is always be some terrible thing about members of your family. No, no, no, no, no. Don't join those who do. They are ignorant. They are ignorant. You may say to me, 'But not everybody who says he is a minister is a minister.' Leave that. That is not your business. Leave them with God. There is so much more for you to do, than to find yourself going after the church of Jesus Christ

"If Satan pushes you, and you do it, you have yourself to blame."

An X user named Chuks posted a short clip of Pastor Chris' message about critics of men of God and got people talking.

@oku_yungx said:

"Is there any curse attached for Men that called themselves to the alter and not God?"

@AbiolaAdebisi7 said:

"Una dey do rubbish and you don't want us to criticize you guys. Until you correct the anomalies in the church, we will continue to criticize."

@_Ekezie said:

"I love Pastor Chris.

"But this video message is a stronghold against religious Nigerians that has become inundated and gotten out of hand and that's why we are where we are today."

@Nithsmit said:

"Nobody can lie to me and all me not to criticize him.

"The Bible said, nature have taught me that there are people who God never called.

"The Bible was talking about those who were called by God in the Old Testament, we know how God was calling his servants then and not now."

FG counters Pastor Chris' sermon on salt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government of Nigeria had countered Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 'salt is good' sermon.

In a video, which has stirred widespread reactions on social media, Oyakhilome urged members of his congregation to increase their salt intake.

Chris claimed that Africans had been 'deliberately discouraged' from consuming salt to make them reliant on sodium-based medications.

