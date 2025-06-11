Ndume Caught in Another Misinformation Saga After Fact-Check on Terrorist Attack's Claim
- Borno Senator Ali Ndume has again come under disinformation scrutiny following his concerns for President Bola Tinubu's endorsement by the APC governors
- Ndume, a controversial and outspoken senator, recently warned President Tinubu against sleeping on the APC governors' endorsement
- The high-ranking member of the Senate recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan was endorsed by 22 governors of the PDP in the build-up to the 2015 election and lost the contest
Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South senatorial district, has again been caught in the web of disinformation, following his recent concerns about the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This came days after he corrected his claim that the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was attacked by terrorists in Borno, saying he was only talking about the army general's hometown and not him in person.
Ndume warns Tinubu over APC governors' endorsement
On Sunday, June 8, the outspoken senator in an interview claimed that 22 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was still in office ahead of the 2015 presidential election.
According to Ndume, Jonathan lost the election despite the governors' endorsement, practically sending a warning to Tinubu and dismissing the APC governors' endorsement of the current president. Ndume warned Tinubu not to be carried away with the APC governors' endorsement and urged him to learn from Jonathan's dilemma.
The Borno senator's claim reads in part:
“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him, as was done now. And what happened? Jonathan lost woefully”.
APC governors endorse Tinubu's second term bid
In May, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella name for governors elected under the ruling APC, endorsed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of the party in the 2027 election.
Recently, the ruling APC has been increasing in rank as governors and lawmakers have been joining the party from the opposition.
However, the Cable in a report, maintained that the claim that 22 governors endorsed former President Jonathan ahead of the 2015 election was incorrect. Only 16 governors of the PDP were present when Jonathan was endorsed as the party's sole candidate in September 2014.
List of governors present to endorse Jonathan
The governors who were present or represented at the event were:
|S/N
|Names
|States
|1
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|2
|Idris Wada
|Kogi
|3
|Liyel Imoke
|Cross River
|4
|Ramalan Yero
|Kaduna
|5
|Theodore Orji
|Abia
|6
|Emmanuel Uduaghan
|Delta
|7
|Jonah Jang
|Plateau
|8
|Seriake Dickson
|Bayelsa
|9
|Sullivan Chime
|Enugu
|10
|Gabriel Suswam
|Benue
|11
|Ahmadu Fintiri (Acting)
|Adamawa
|12
|Garba Umar
|Taraba
Other state governors who were represented at the endorsement were the governors of Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, and Sokoto.
Only 16 governors, including deputies, were present when former President Jonathan was endorsed as the PDP's sole candidate for the 2015 presidential election, as against the 22 governors that Senator Ndume claimed in his recent interview.
Lawyer calls for Ndume's arrest over tribal comment
Legit.ng earlier reported that Borno South Senator Ali Ndume has been said to be arrested following his tribal comments on President Bola Tinubu's appointment.
Hassan said, mentioning the tribe of presidential appointees rather than their region or state would be the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria.
According to the legal practitioner, Senator Ndume's comment is seditious, and the federal lawmaker needs to be guided.
