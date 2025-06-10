The National Aquaculture Professionals Alliance (NAPA) has praised President Tinubu's appointment of Yazeed Danfulani as NAIC Managing Director, calling it a positive step for Nigeria’s aquaculture sector

NAPA highlighted the long-standing lack of adequate insurance coverage for fish farmers and agribusinesses, welcoming Danfulani’s leadership to address these risks and provide critical support

NAPA urged the new NAIC leadership to engage with grassroots farmers, prioritise insurance accessibility, and requested government backing for the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda in agriculture

A coalition of fish farmers and aquaculture professionals under the National Aquaculture Professionals Alliance (NAPA) has expressed their strong support for the recent appointment of Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

In a statement issued by NAPA's president, Engr. Ibrahim Ayotola Bamidele, the group described the appointment as a “well-thought-out decision” that offers new hope to Nigeria’s agricultural stakeholders, particularly those in aquaculture.

Farmers, Aquaculturalists Speak Out After Tinubu Appointed Yazeed Danfulani as NAIC Boss

Source: Twitter

“We applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this visionary move. It is an appointment that signals positive change for aquaculture and agriculture across Nigeria,” Bamidele said.

Appointment seen as a solution to long-standing challenges

The group noted that fish farmers and agribusinesses in the country have long been burdened by a lack of adequate insurance coverage, which has left them vulnerable to risks such as flooding, disease outbreaks, and volatile production costs.

According to Mr. Bamidele, the new leadership at NAIC presents an opportunity to address these challenges and provide much-needed insurance coverage for farmers.

“Fish farmers operate in high-risk environments with little or no coverage in the event of disaster.

"The arrival of Mr. Danfulani offers renewed hope that our concerns will finally be met with meaningful reforms," he explained.

Danfulani’s expertise seen as a vital asset

Bamidele also highlighted Danfulani’s background in finance, agriculture, and enterprise development as key qualifications for the role.

He believes that Danfulani’s leadership will revitalise NAIC and turn it into a more farmer-centric institution.

“We are confident that Mr. Danfulani will introduce innovative policies and develop insurance packages that are both affordable and accessible, especially for small and medium-scale fish farmers,” Bamidele said.

The NAPA president further explained that with the right support and risk mitigation tools, such as insurance, the aquaculture sector could significantly contribute to food security, foreign exchange earnings, and employment in Nigeria.

“The potential for aquaculture in Nigeria is enormous, but the lack of adequate insurance has been a major deterrent. If NAIC, under Danfulani’s leadership, offers responsive insurance schemes with timely payouts, many more young Nigerians will consider investing in farming,” he stated.

Call for more engagement and policy support

In light of the appointment, NAPA has urged the new NAIC leadership to prioritise stakeholder engagement and ensure that the agency works more closely with grassroots farmers.

The group emphasised the need for NAIC to become a more visible and accessible support system for farmers.

“We urge Mr. Danfulani to work closely with associations like ours. Let NAIC no longer be just a name on paper but a tangible support system for farmers across Nigeria.

“We call for more sensitisation drives and for NAIC to meet farmers where they are — in hatcheries, ponds, and markets," the group said.

Bamidele also appealed to the Federal Government to provide the necessary support for Danfulani’s leadership.

He requested the government to offer both policy and budgetary backing to ensure the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for agriculture.

“The agricultural sector is crucial to the Tinubu administration’s diversification agenda. We urge the president to ensure that NAIC’s new leadership receives the resources and legal backing it needs to succeed,” he said.

NAPA pledges support for NAIC’s efforts

The NAPA has expressed its readiness to collaborate with NAIC in its efforts to promote agricultural insurance.

Bamidele stressed that the benefits of insurance must be felt across the sector and that the group is prepared to support the agency through collaboration, data sharing, and awareness campaigns.

“This appointment is a step in the right direction, but we must take advantage of it. We are ready to partner with NAIC to ensure that our members understand the importance of insurance and can access its benefits,” he stated.

In conclusion, NAPA congratulated Yazeed Danfulani on his appointment and called for swift action to implement changes that will benefit farmers nationwide.

“We urge him to hit the ground running and work closely with us to address the pressing issues in agriculture,” Bamidele added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng