Civil society groups have praised Minister Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his effective integration of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda into national budgeting

The mid-year report spotlights major reforms such as a ₦23.4 trillion capital expenditure plan and social investments like NELFUND and the 3MTT Programme

While challenges like inflation persist, the administration's focus on infrastructure, transparency, and inclusive economic growth was widely commended

Civil society organizations across Nigeria have commended Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, for what they described as exemplary leadership in aligning national economic planning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The commendation came through a mid-year review report released by the Independent Civil Society Groups in Nigeria, which praised Bagudu’s role in fostering strategic budget reforms and prioritizing national development through increased capital investments.

Civil Society Groups Applaud Minister Bagudu’s Strategic Economic Reforms in Mid-Year Report

Source: Original

Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, President of the coalition, described the 2025 budget framework as “a strong indication of prudent fiscal planning and effective resource allocation.”

He cited a planned capital expenditure of ₦23.4 trillion, reflecting an unprecedented focus on infrastructure and growth-driven investments.

Among the flagship projects recognized in the report are the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway, which the groups said demonstrate a shift towards long-term infrastructural renewal.

“Senator Bagudu’s coordination of budgetary planning has restored credibility to the fiscal process and reflected a deeper commitment to development-oriented governance,” Dr. Agabi stated during a media briefing in Abuja.

The report also acknowledged reforms aimed at economic diversification and human capital development. Initiatives such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme were cited as progressive tools for youth empowerment and innovation.

“These initiatives demonstrate a forward-looking governance style that seeks to dismantle systemic inefficiencies and unlock the country’s economic potential,” Agabi noted.

To cushion the impact of ongoing economic reforms, the administration has reportedly rolled out several social safety nets, including conditional cash transfers to 15 million households and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

These measures, the report said, are designed to foster social inclusion and economic resilience among low-income groups.

Another key policy praised by the civil society groups is the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), which seeks to raise ₦20 trillion for vital infrastructure projects.

Complementing this is an Infrastructure Support Fund made available to state governments to bolster subnational development.

Despite these strides, the report pointed to ongoing economic hurdles, notably food inflation and currency volatility.

Dr. Agabi urged the federal government to intensify its macroeconomic stabilization efforts, improve national security, and scale up targeted interventions in agriculture and logistics.

The coalition concluded by calling on all stakeholders to support the government’s reform agenda, describing it as a rare opportunity to set Nigeria on a path of inclusive and sustainable growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng