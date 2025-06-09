Wike-led FCTA to Seal Russian Embassy, 33 Others, List, Reason Emerge
- 34 foreign embassies in Abuja could reportedly be sealed for failing to pay ground rent for 11 years
- Ground rent is money that property owners must pay the government for using land; the FCTA, which manages Abuja, disclosed that these diplomatic missions collectively owe N3,662,196 since 2014
- On May 26, Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, ordered enforcement action against 4,794 properties with unpaid ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
FCT, Abuja - 34 embassies in Abuja risk being sealed by the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) over unpaid ground rents spanning 11 years.
As reported on Monday, June 9, by The Punch, the defaulting embassies include the Ghana High Commission Defence Section (N5,950); Embassy of Thailand (N5,350), Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire (N5,500); Embassy of the Russian Federation (N1,100); Embassy of the Philippines (N5,950); Royal Netherlands Embassy (N5,950); Embassy of Turkey (N3,350), and the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea (N5,950).
Ground rent: 34 embassies risk closure
Business Day also noted the purported plan by the FCTA.
A publication by the FCTA revealed that many foreign missions had not paid their ground rents since 2014, with the affected diplomatic missions collectively owing N3,662,196.
It would be recalled that on Monday, May 26, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), ordered FCT officials to commence enforcement on 4,794 properties that were revoked due to non-payment of ground rent, spanning between 10 and 43 years.
But, President Bola Tinubu intervened, granting a 14-day grace period, which ends today, Monday, June 9, to affected property holders to settle their outstanding obligations.
Chijioke Nwankwoeze, FCTA's director of land, disclosed that the defaulters would pay penalty fees of N2 million and N3 million respectively, depending on their locations.
Other allegedly defaulting missions on the list are the embassies of Ireland (N500), Uganda (N5,950), Iraq (N550), and the Zambia High Commission, which owes (N1,189,990).
Also included are the Tanzania High Commission (N6,000), German Embassy (N1,000), Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (N5,950), Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (N459,055), Embassy of the Republic of Korea (N5,950), and the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (N500).
The Embassy of Egypt (N5,950), Embassy of Chad (N5,950), Sierra Leone Commission (N5,900), High Commission of India (N150), Embassy of Sudan (N5,950), Embassy of Niger Republic (N500), and Kenya High Commission (N5,950) are also listed among the defaulters.
Others are the embassies of Zimbabwe (N500), Ethiopia (N5,950), and Indonesia (Defence Attaché), which has an outstanding balance of (N1,718,211).
The delegation of the European Union (N1,500), Embassy of Switzerland (N5,950), Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia (N5,950), China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office (N12,000), South African High Commission (N4,950), and the Government of Equatorial Guinea (N1,137,240) also featured on the list.
List of embassies that may be sealed in Abuja below:
- Embassy of Ireland
- Uganda Embassy
- Iraq Embassy
- Zambia High Commission
- Embassy of Switzerland
- Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia
- China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office
- South African High Commission
- Government of Equatorial Guinea
- Embassy of the Russian Federation
Ground rent: Kingibe tackles Wike
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ireti Kingibe, the lone senator representing the FCT, took a swipe at Wike for orchestrating the sealing of properties in the Nigerian capital over unpaid ground rent, saying the action was against the law.
In a statement, the FCT senator noted some concerns about the FCTA's action concerning the sealing of properties.
Kingibe added that for clarity, the ground rent, which was in line with the Lands (Title Vesting, etc) Act of 1975, should not be the opportunity to take over properties arbitrarily.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.