34 foreign embassies in Abuja could reportedly be sealed for failing to pay ground rent for 11 years

Ground rent is money that property owners must pay the government for using land; the FCTA, which manages Abuja, disclosed that these diplomatic missions collectively owe N3,662,196 since 2014

On May 26, Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, ordered enforcement action against 4,794 properties with unpaid ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years

FCT, Abuja - 34 embassies in Abuja risk being sealed by the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) over unpaid ground rents spanning 11 years.

As reported on Monday, June 9, by The Punch, the defaulting embassies include the Ghana High Commission Defence Section (N5,950); Embassy of Thailand (N5,350), Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire (N5,500); Embassy of the Russian Federation (N1,100); Embassy of the Philippines (N5,950); Royal Netherlands Embassy (N5,950); Embassy of Turkey (N3,350), and the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea (N5,950).

34 embassies risk closure Tuesday, June 10, over ground rent debt as Nyesom Wike steers the ship in Abuja.

Ground rent: 34 embassies risk closure

Business Day also noted the purported plan by the FCTA.

A publication by the FCTA revealed that many foreign missions had not paid their ground rents since 2014, with the affected diplomatic missions collectively owing N3,662,196.

It would be recalled that on Monday, May 26, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), ordered FCT officials to commence enforcement on 4,794 properties that were revoked due to non-payment of ground rent, spanning between 10 and 43 years.

But, President Bola Tinubu intervened, granting a 14-day grace period, which ends today, Monday, June 9, to affected property holders to settle their outstanding obligations.

Chijioke Nwankwoeze, FCTA's director of land, disclosed that the defaulters would pay penalty fees of N2 million and N3 million respectively, depending on their locations.

Other allegedly defaulting missions on the list are the embassies of Ireland (N500), Uganda (N5,950), Iraq (N550), and the Zambia High Commission, which owes (N1,189,990).

Wike defends the Abuja administration's ongoing crackdown on ground rent defaulters, saying his actions are aimed at ensuring accountability.

Also included are the Tanzania High Commission (N6,000), German Embassy (N1,000), Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (N5,950), Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (N459,055), Embassy of the Republic of Korea (N5,950), and the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (N500).

The Embassy of Egypt (N5,950), Embassy of Chad (N5,950), Sierra Leone Commission (N5,900), High Commission of India (N150), Embassy of Sudan (N5,950), Embassy of Niger Republic (N500), and Kenya High Commission (N5,950) are also listed among the defaulters.

Others are the embassies of Zimbabwe (N500), Ethiopia (N5,950), and Indonesia (Defence Attaché), which has an outstanding balance of (N1,718,211).

The delegation of the European Union (N1,500), Embassy of Switzerland (N5,950), Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia (N5,950), China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office (N12,000), South African High Commission (N4,950), and the Government of Equatorial Guinea (N1,137,240) also featured on the list.

List of embassies that may be sealed in Abuja below:

Embassy of Ireland Uganda Embassy Iraq Embassy Zambia High Commission Embassy of Switzerland Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office South African High Commission Government of Equatorial Guinea Embassy of the Russian Federation

Ground rent: Kingibe tackles Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ireti Kingibe, the lone senator representing the FCT, took a swipe at Wike for orchestrating the sealing of properties in the Nigerian capital over unpaid ground rent, saying the action was against the law.

In a statement, the FCT senator noted some concerns about the FCTA's action concerning the sealing of properties.

Kingibe added that for clarity, the ground rent, which was in line with the Lands (Title Vesting, etc) Act of 1975, should not be the opportunity to take over properties arbitrarily.

