Electricity workers in Nigeria, represented by the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have announced plans to resume strike

The strike follows the company's failure to meet demands regarding unpaid pensions, non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage, and poor working conditions

The unions have warned that the strike could lead to a blackout in Abuja and other states served by AEDC, including Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Electricity workers affiliated with the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have announced their intention to go on strike, causing an impending blackout in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The strike, according to the two unions representing the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), is a result of the firm’s failure to address their demands after another strike was suspended in November 2024.

According to Daily Trust, AEDC provides energy to the states of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Workers picketed AEDC's offices during the halted strike in November, but an agreement was reached on the day the strike began.

To notify management that the strike would begin on any day, the union sent separate letters to the Managing Director of AEDC, signed by SSAEAC's Deputy General Secretary (Corporate Communications) and Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon, Assistant General Secretary, Liaison for NUEE, respectively.

The letter read:

“Recall that we reached an agreement with you on the 27th of November 2024, to suspend an industrial action following a trade dispute declared over lingering labour issues in the company (see copy attached).

“It is also pertinent to remind you of some of these issues: Non-remittance of pension deductions for 16 months. Non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage. Non-promotion and the continuous stagnation of members of staff for over 10 years. Non-confirmation of staff on acting appointments. Non-regularisation and improper placement of appointments. Refusal to convert Ad-hoc staff to permanent status.

“The complete collapse of health services owing to the non-payment of hospital bills. Non-remittance of 10 months’ PAYE. Refusal to complete the work on the review of conditions of service. Non-implementation of the already completed work on career paths. Undue board interference with the day-to-day running of the company. Non-payment of union check-off dues and other third-party deductions, and non-payment of the 2024 productivity bonus.”

It further stated that, despite the workforce producing N94 billion for the corporation in the previous ninety days, the demands had not been addressed.

They said that committed services without the availability of essential operating materials and business districts that are no longer subsidised were responsible for reaching this milestone.

“It is also worthy of note that we have significantly lost a huge number of members to death owing to pressure and precarious work conditions.

