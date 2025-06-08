Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that God once warned him his firstborn would die if he left the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Speaking at RCCG’s June Holy Ghost Service, he encouraged Christians to seek divine direction and remain spiritually rooted

Adeboye shared how he obeyed God’s instruction to stay in RCCG, even when tempted by more prominent ministries

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has opened up about a personal divine encounter that shaped his unwavering commitment to the church.

Speaking during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City in Ogun State, Adeboye revealed that God once warned him that his firstborn would die if he ever left the RCCG.

Adeboye explains that his steps have always been guided by divine revelations.

Themed “Destined for Greatness (Part 2)”, the service focused on spiritual consistency and divine direction, where Adeboye addressed the growing trend of instability among young Christians.

He noted that many believers today often switch congregations, constantly presenting themselves as first-timers in new churches without seeking God’s will on where to grow spiritually.

Adeboye shares God's stern warning

Reflecting on his early years as a Christian, Adeboye shared that several vibrant ministries were thriving when he got born again, and the temptation to join them was strong.

However, he said he received a clear divine instruction:

“Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die.”

Adeboye shared that God threatened to take his son should he transgress.

Adeboye shares how God's decree manifest

He described how RCCG at the time had a small and modest base in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, far from the global presence it enjoys today.

Despite his academic achievements as a university lecturer, God directed him to submit to the leadership of his spiritual father, who had no formal education.

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary. But God said this is where you will stay,” he recalled.

Adeboye used the story to encourage Christians, especially the youth, to seek divine direction before making life-altering decisions, stressing the need to remain rooted where God places them.

“Discover where God wants you to stay, and stay there,” he urged.

He clarified that his message was not aimed at positioning RCCG as superior to other denominations. “I am not saying we are better than any other denomination,” he stated.

Though he did not reference it directly, Adeboye lost his third child, Pastor Dare Adeboye, in 2021—a tragic moment that drew national attention. At the time, he had asked the faithful not to mourn, saying Dare was “resting in glory.”

