On Friday, June 6, Kano residents joined millions of Muslims worldwide in observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, marking the start of the annual festival.

The celebrations, however, took an unusual turn as both the 15th Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the 16th Emir, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, led separate Eid congregations at different locations in the city.

This division highlighted the ongoing tussle for leadership within the Kano Emirate, as both figures continue to lay claim to the throne, Daily Trust reported.

Ado Bayero leads prayers at Nassarawa mini palace

Emir Ado Bayero, who had been deposed and later reinstated through a controversial court ruling, observed his prayers at the Nassarawa mini palace.

The prayers were led by the Sarkin Malamai, Malam Kamalu Inuwa, who used his sermon to urge Muslims to emulate the spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

He called on the faithful to uphold values such as patience, love, perseverance, and to remain steadfast in their religious and moral obligations.

Sanusi II leads prayers at Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground

At the same time, Emir Sanusi II, who was recently reinstated by the Kano State Government, led thousands of worshippers at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground.

The ceremony saw a significant presence of government officials, including Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, commissioners, district heads, and traditional titleholders.

Addressing the crowd, Sanusi II urged residents to support security agencies in tackling the rising insecurity and youth violence, especially gang-related thuggery, which has plagued parts of the state.

Sanusi calls for collective effort against insecurity

In his speech, Sanusi emphasised the need for collective effort to combat violence and disunity, warning that these issues could destroy the peace legacy established by Kano's forefathers.

He also highlighted the importance of proper parenting, stating, “A good upbringing begins at home. Parents must take full responsibility in guiding their children away from criminality and ensuring they become responsible citizens.”

Peaceful celebrations despite divided leadership

Despite the parallel prayer sessions and leadership divisions, the Eid celebrations across Kano remained peaceful. Security agencies maintained a strong presence at key prayer grounds, ensuring public safety throughout the day.

This year's Eid reflects the growing political and legal struggles surrounding the Kano Emirate, with both Sanusi and Bayero continuing to claim the title of Emir amid the ongoing conflict, Vanguard reported.

The unfolding drama in the Kano Emirate

The division in leadership is a stark reminder of the deepening emirate crisis in Kano, with political and legal battles between Sanusi and Bayero showing no signs of resolution.

While the city's residents celebrated Eid, the ongoing power struggle continues to cast a shadow over the ancient emirate, creating uncertainty about its future leadership.

