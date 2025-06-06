President Tinubu, Atiku, and other leaders emphasised sacrifice, devotion, and unity during Eid Al-Adha, urging Nigerians to support national progress and remain hopeful

Governors of Gombe, Ekiti, Bauchi, and Lagos, along with other political leaders, called for peace, tolerance, and unity while highlighting the importance of sacrifice and charity

Political leaders, including Speaker Abbas and Senate Deputy President Barau, encouraged Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress and leaders, promoting collective efforts for national prosperity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims and the global Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, stressing the importance of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness.

In his message, Tinubu noted that the festival represents the culmination of the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for worship and good deeds.

To mark Eid Al-Adha, President Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and top Nigerian politicians have sent a vital message to the people of Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@atiku/@followlasg

Source: Twitter

“To truly honour Eid, we must embody these virtues, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) exemplified complete submission to Allah’s will,” Tinubu said.

Via X, Tinubu also highlighted the significance of the festival in fostering resilience, tolerance, compassion, and national progress.

The President reassured Nigerians of his government’s commitment to implementing reforms that will lead to a brighter future, urging citizens to remain hopeful and continue supporting the country’s economic transformation.

Atiku stresses compassion and generosity on Eid

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also sent his message to Nigerian Muslims, urging them to reflect on the core values of Eid Al-Adha, which include sacrifice and devotion to God.

In his statement via X, Atiku encouraged Muslims to seek God's mercy through prayers for the nation.

“The essence of Eid Al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives,” Atiku said.

He called for Muslims to extend charity to the less privileged and for leaders to embrace compassion and sacrifice.

Speaker Abbas calls for prayers for Nigeria's progress

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, also offered his felicitations, urging Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the nation, particularly its leaders.

Abbas emphasised the importance of sacrifice and commitment to the country’s development, calling for unity and collective efforts to ensure Nigeria’s prosperity.

“Let us use this period to renew our commitment to Allah’s teachings and work together for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” Abbas stated in his message.

Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin advocates for unity and peace

As Eid Al-Adha is observed, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and other key Nigerian politicians have conveyed an important message to the nation. Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Source: Facebook

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, sent a message calling for unity and peace among Nigerians.

He urged both Muslims and non-Muslims to pray for the country’s progress, highlighting the importance of peace, tolerance, and justice as embodied by Prophet Ibrahim.

“Let us come together as one nation, committed to building a strong, united, and economically sound country,” Barau said in his message.

Gombe, Ekiti, Bauchi governors stress sacrifice and peaceful coexistence

Several state governors, including Gombe’s Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Ekiti’s Biodun Oyebanji, and Bauchi’s Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, have also extended Eid greetings.

They urged the Muslim ummah to embrace sacrifice, obedience, and tolerance, and to continue working towards peace, unity, and progress in their respective states and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Yahaya highlighted the importance of submitting to Allah’s will, while Governor Oyebanji called for love, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, regardless of religion.

Sanwo-Olu encourages peaceful coexistence and unity in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via X, congratulated Muslims in the state and urged them to embody the lessons of sacrifice and perseverance from the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

He stressed the importance of maintaining peace, unity, and stability in Lagos and Nigeria.

“As we celebrate Eid Al-Adha, let us reflect on the enduring values of faith, patience, and unity, which are vital for our collective progress,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He called on all Lagosians to draw lessons from the Prophet Ibrahim’s example and work towards a harmonious and prosperous state.

Ganduje urges Muslims to embrace sacrifice and charity

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, emphasised the significance of sacrifice and charity during Eid Al-Adha.

He encouraged Muslims to reflect on Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and to extend generosity to others during this sacred festival.

“As we observe Eid Al-Adha, let us remember the importance of selflessness, obedience to divine commands, and the spirit of giving,” Ganduje said.

Governors advocate for national unity

Throughout the Eid Al-Adha celebrations, leaders across Nigeria have used the occasion to call for national unity, sacrifice, and continued commitment to the country’s growth.

The messages from President Tinubu, Atiku, governors, and other prominent figures aim to inspire Nigerians to come together in the spirit of peace, charity, and collective progress.

Tinubu's message here:

Atiku's message here:

Sanwo-Olu's message here:

FG declares public holidays for Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday, June 2, in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the diaspora on this occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng