Alhaji Dabo Sambo, a prominent Northern elder and public commentator, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding his chances of winning the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen, Sambo stressed that unless the President urgently addresses the escalating insecurity and banditry, particularly in northern Nigeria, his re-election prospects would be significantly jeopardised.

Sambo pointed out that insecurity remains the most pressing issue facing Nigeria today, with lives and property continuously at risk.

He stated that the primary function of any government is to ensure the safety and stability of its citizens.

If Tinubu fails to deliver on this front, Sambo believes the President's chances of re-election will diminish.

"Food is scarce in Nigeria, and people are hungry," Sambo said.

He linked the growing food crisis to the prevailing insecurity in the North-East and North-West regions, which are responsible for over 60% of Nigeria’s agricultural output, Vanguard reported.

He noted that farmers in these areas are fleeing due to banditry, kidnapping, and terrorist activities, which have severely disrupted food production and driven prices to alarming levels.

Sambo also warned of the wider economic consequences of insecurity, which include a weakened naira, high transportation costs, and rising inflation.

These factors are rapidly depleting the savings of ordinary Nigerians, creating an environment ripe for discontent, Daily Trust reported.

Sambo issues direct call to President Tinubu

Sambo directly called on President Tinubu to address the security crisis within the next six months and to revitalise local agriculture within a year.

He issued a clear warning:

"If President Tinubu refuses to wipe out the security challenges, he will definitely not win the 2027 election."

Drawing a comparison to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 defeat, which Sambo attributed to unaddressed insecurity, he said,

"The era of carton noodles and salt distribution during campaigns is over. People want security and food. Without these, they will not vote."

Sambo critiques political rivals and calls for decisive action

While dismissing Tinubu's political rivals as lacking credible plans to transform the nation, Sambo cautioned that even with potential rigging structures in place, the President would struggle to secure re-election without addressing the root causes of insecurity and economic hardship.

He further suggested that the real challenge lies within Tinubu’s inner circle, advising the President to deal with the “real enemies” who are failing to act decisively on security and food production.

Sambo calls for confrontation of international influences on insecurity

In a broader context, Sambo also referenced recent revelations from the U.S. Congress implicating the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in allegedly funding Boko Haram, a claim supported by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Sambo called on the Nigerian government to stop pretending and confront these international influences head-on.

He warned that the failure to act decisively on both domestic and international fronts could have lasting consequences for the President’s political future. The time to address these critical issues, he stressed, is now.

