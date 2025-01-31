The Federal Civil Service Commission reported that 16,000 Nigerians successfully applied for job openings, despite applicants experiencing portal downtime due to high traffic

The FCSC's head of Press, Taiwo Hassan, reassured job seekers that the ICT team is working to stabilise the portal

This is the commission's first entirely digital recruitment process, with roles available across various educational levels and a commitment to inclusivity, including applicants with disabilities

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has disclosed that about 16, 000 Nigerians have successfully applied for the Federal Civil Service Commission job recruitment.

Recall that the federal government, through the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), launched a recruitment process for various positions within the Federal Civil Service.

The announcement, made on Monday, January 27, opens up opportunities for qualified Nigerians to apply for roles within the civil service.

However, as gathered by Legit.ng many Nigerians have lamented the inaccessibility of the provided recruitment portal site which was provided by the federal government.

A quick check by Legit.ng revealed that the commission's recruitment portal and official website display errors such as "504 Gateway Timeout" and DNS failures, preventing some applicants from accessing the system.

Addressing these concerns, BBC News reported that the Head of Press and Public Relations, Taiwo Hassan, explained that the heavy influx of applicants caused the temporary glitches.

Hassan advised job seekers applying for its nationwide recruitment exercise to remain patient as the online application portal experiences technical challenges due to high traffic.

His words:

“It is normal for a website to slow down when a large number of people attempt to access it simultaneously.

"As of Monday, when the portal opened, about 16,000 applications had already been successfully submitted.”

Commission working to restore portal stability

Hassan assured applicants that the commission's ICT department is working to restore the portal and ensure a smooth application process for all candidates.

“It is quite normal for high-traffic websites like ours to experience occasional downtimes as we continue to scale and optimize,” he said.

He further emphasized that applicants need not rush, as the recruitment exercise will be open for six weeks, with the deadline set for March 10, 2025, The Punch reported.

“If you are unable to apply today, you can do so another day. There is ample time for everyone to complete the process,” he added.

First-time online recruitment exercise

This marks the first time the Federal Civil Service Commission has conducted an entirely online recruitment exercise.

The commission has stated that each applicant is allowed to apply for only one role, and vacancies are available for individuals across various educational levels.

The FCSC has also encouraged persons with disabilities to apply, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity in the recruitment process.

Required Documents and transparency assurance

Applicants must upload the following documents during their application:

Curriculum vitae (CV)

Degree certificates

Certificates or declarations of age

Local government identification

NYSC discharge or exemption certificates

The FCSC has reassured Nigerians of a transparent selection process aimed at recruiting the most qualified candidates for the Federal Civil Service.

Nigeria's employment outlook

Nigeria’s unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2024 dropped to 4.3% from 5.3% in the first quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

While NBS has yet to release figures for the third quarter and early 2025, economic projections estimate that the country’s unemployment rate could rise slightly to 4.84% in 2025.

Federal service recruitment: Man shows message he got after applying

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared the message he received after submitting his application for federal civil service recruitment.

The message he saw indicated that his application for the federal civil service job went through.

