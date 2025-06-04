The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) 2025 to tackle unemployment and equip Nigerians with essential skills, jobs, and entrepreneurial opportunities

With a goal of creating 2.5 million jobs incrementally, the LEEP Program aims to bridge skill gaps, foster entrepreneurship, and provide direct access to employment opportunities

This initiative offers Nigerians structured training, mentorship, and certification, ensuring they are prepared for sustainable careers and business ventures in a rapidly evolving economy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) 2025, a strategic initiative aimed at tackling unemployment and equipping Nigerians with essential skills, jobs, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Federal Government LEEP Program 2025 is designed to create 2.5 million jobs incrementally, ensuring that every Nigerian has the chance to thrive and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Federal Government 2025 Employment and Empowerment Program for Nigerians Begins. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

This initiative shows the government’s commitment to bridging skill gaps, fostering entrepreneurship, and unlocking pathways to sustainable employment.

Eligibility requirements for federal government LEEP program 2025

To qualify for the Federal Government LEEP Program 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria:

- Be a Nigerian citizen

- Be seeking employment, skill development, or entrepreneurship opportunities

- Open to youth, women, and marginalized groups

This inclusive approach ensures that a broad spectrum of Nigerians can benefit from the program, fostering economic empowerment across diverse demographics.

Benefits of labour employment and empowerment programme 2025

The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) 2025 offers a range of benefits designed to enhance employability and entrepreneurial success:

- Job creation and entrepreneurship support through structured programs

- Skill development for global competitiveness, ensuring participants gain relevant expertise

- Certification upon completion of training, validating acquired skills and qualifications

- Mentorship opportunities, connecting participants with industry experts for career guidance

These benefits position LEEP as a transformative initiative, equipping Nigerians with the tools needed to excel in the evolving job market.

Available programmes for Federal Government LEEP Program 2025

The LEEP Program 2025 is structured around six strategic pillars, each designed to drive job creation and economic growth:

1. Job Portal – A dedicated platform connecting job seekers with employment opportunities

2. LEEP Digital Academy – Providing digital skills training for the modern workforce

3. Digital Nomads – Enabling remote work opportunities for Nigerians in global markets

4. Vocational and Entrepreneurship Program (VEP) – Equipping individuals with hands-on skills for business and employment

5. LEEP Job Fairs – Facilitating direct engagement between employers and job seekers

6. Center for Learning Spaces – Offering structured learning environments for skill acquisition

These initiatives collectively empower Nigerians with skills, mentorship, and direct access to employment opportunities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic development.

How to apply for Federal Government LEEP program 2025

Interested Nigerians can apply for the Federal Government LEEP Program 2025 by visiting the official LEEP portal here.

The application process is designed to be accessible and straightforward, ensuring that eligible individuals can seamlessly register and begin their journey toward employment and empowerment.

With its ambitious goal of creating 2.5 million jobs, LEEP is expected to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape, fostering a future of prosperity and opportunity for all.

FG speaks on new empowerment programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to drive digital transformation and expand youth empowerment initiatives across the country.

The minister of youth development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, made the announcement during a courtesy visit by a Google delegation led by the head of value education, Ms. Tanya Singh, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng