The presidency dismissed factional Afenifere’s claims of economic mismanagement and democratic decline under Tinubu, calling them politically biased and misleading

Highlighting achievements, the government credited economic reforms for saving $10 billion, boosting reserves, reducing inflation, and supporting over 5.7 million households

The administration emphasised its commitment to democracy, security gains, fiscal discipline, anti-corruption efforts, and urged Nigerians to engage constructively for national progress

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has dismissed recent criticisms from a factional Afenifere group regarding President Bola Tinubu’s first two years in office.

The group accused the administration of economic mismanagement, human development regression, and democratic decline.

Responding through the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications Sunday Dare, in a statement posted via X, on Tuesday, June 3, described these claims as a deliberate attempt to distort facts, rooted in political bias and opposition support.

Economic reforms show positive impact amid challenges

Contrary to Afenifere’s claims, the presidency highlighted the administration’s major economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

According to him, these reforms saved the government over $10 billion in 2023, helped boost foreign reserves to $38.1 billion by 2024, and contributed to a trade surplus of N18.86 trillion.

"Inflation has slightly moderated, and social safety nets now reach over 5.7 million households through cash transfer programmes," he said.

Government delivers tangible benefits to Nigerians

The presidency added that the administration has provided over 900,000 beneficiaries with loans and grants, increased the national minimum wage, and boosted stipends for NYSC members.

"Infrastructure projects like Free CNG kits for commercial drivers and revitalised primary healthcare centres are ongoing. Additionally, $10 billion in foreign exchange debt has been cleared, federal allocations to states have risen by 60%, and over 150,000 youths are being trained in technical skills," he added.

Democracy and security remain priorities amid misinformation

The presidency refuted claims of authoritarianism, citing judicial independence and upheld opposition victories.

"Security efforts have neutralised over 13,500 terrorists and insurgents in the past year, allowing displaced farmers to return to their lands. Regional development commissions have been established to empower communities nationwide," he said.

Tinubu’s administration receives credit for fiscal discipline

The presidency added that the federal government has reduced fiscal deficits and improved revenue collection, partly through removing unsustainable subsidies and financing methods.

The statement noted that the Oronsaye Report on cost-cutting is being implemented gradually, and the EFCC has achieved record-breaking anti-corruption convictions and asset recoveries.

Presidency calls for constructive engagement and unity

The statement urged Nigerians and opposition leaders to recognise the progress made and to engage constructively rather than spreading disinformation.

It emphasised that Nigeria’s comeback story is ongoing and achievable through shared responsibility, transparency, and patriotic criticism.

Tinubu's govt moves to empower over 100, 000 Nigerians

