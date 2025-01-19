Under Operation Fansan Yanma, the Nigerian Army killed Bello Turji’s son and several fighters in an assault on hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi, Zamfara state

Ground and air strikes targeted camps in Zangon Dan Gwandi, Zangon Tsaika, and Zangon Kagara, destroying arms stores and food supplies

The Nigerian military declared Turji a “dead man walking” and is committed to ending his operations across Zamfara, Sokoto, and Niger states

Shinkafi, Zamfara state - Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA), under Operation Fansan Yanma, have dealt a significant blow to bandit operations in Zamfara, killing a son of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.

The operation, which targeted Turji’s hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area, also resulted in the death of several of his fighters.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the strikes were a combination of ground and air operations, dismantling key strongholds used by Turji and his network, Vanguard reported.

Nigerian Army intercepts Turji's panic calls

Intelligence sources revealed that Turji lost family members and high-ranking allies during the assault.

"We killed his son and many of his fighters during the operation. I also listened to Turji’s panicked voice calling for reinforcements from seven other bandit leaders. None of them showed up, and one of his spies narrowly escaped from us today," a source confirmed.

Terrorists arms store and camps destroyed

Among the targets were Zangon Dan Gwandi, Zangon Tsaika, and Zangon Kagara, along with a school reportedly used by Turji as a storage facility for food and weapons, The Cable reported.

To disrupt his supply network, the Nigerian Army set the school ablaze.

The operation was executed by special forces with support from the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and personnel from the Navy’s Special Boat Service (SBS), under the supervision of the theatre command.

Military vows to eliminate Turji

Reports indicate that Turji was last seen in Zangon Gebe, surrounded by heavily armed fighters.

The Nigerian military has labeled him a “dead man walking,” vowing to eliminate him and dismantle his operations in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Niger states.

“This operation marks a critical step in ending Turji’s reign of terror,” the source added.

ISWAP terrorists kill 6 soldiers in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DHQ confirmed that six soldiers were killed in a raid by the Islamic State/Boko Haram assailants on a military base in Borno state.

The attack was carried out by terrorists who arrived at the base in Sabon Gari, Damboa district, in trucks and on motorcycles.

Despite the loss of six personnel, the DHQ reported that 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 weapons were recovered, along with over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

