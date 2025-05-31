President Bola Tinubu has ordered immediate federal intervention following deadly floods in Mokwa, Niger State, which claimed lives and displaced residents

Emergency agencies, including NEMA and security forces, have been mobilised to provide relief, rescue services, and coordinate with the Niger State Government

Tinubu extended condolences to victims’ families and pledged that the federal government would ensure no affected Nigerian is left behind or without aid

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded swiftly to the devastating floods that struck Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, ordering the immediate deployment of federal emergency resources to support victims and assist the state government.

The flood, which has claimed lives and displaced numerous families, prompted urgent action from the presidency following reports detailing the scale of destruction.

President Tinubu has signed off on an immediate FG-backed emergency response to Niger flood. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu empathises with victims

President Tinubu, visibly concerned about the unfolding humanitarian crisis, offered his sympathies to the affected communities and assured them of unwavering federal support.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time,” the President said in a statement released Saturday.

BAT orders activation of emergency response

Following early alerts from emergency authorities, the President ordered the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre and received a comprehensive briefing from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

President Tinubu has ordered the immediate intervention of the emergency agency. Photo: FB/NEMA

Source: Twitter

The directive includes the immediate deployment of relief materials, provision of temporary shelters, and the mobilization of federal agencies for search and rescue operations.

“All relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay,” the statement read.

Tinubu tasks security agencies to coordinate logistics

The President gave further instructions for security agencies to be involved in emergency efforts to ensure the safety of affected communities and assist in logistics and coordination.

He emphasized the need for a compassionate, people-first approach in handling the aftermath of the disaster.

“We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of,” President Tinubu assured.

“We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery.”

Support rallied for victims

President Tinubu also urged Nigerians to offer moral and spiritual support to those suffering in Mokwa, calling for national solidarity during this period of distress. He stated that unity and resilience remain essential as the nation confronts such emergencies.

The flooding in Mokwa is one of the most severe natural disasters to hit the region this year. As federal and state agencies work to stabilize the situation, local communities continue to grapple with the aftermath, relying heavily on humanitarian assistance and government intervention.

NEMA is expected to provide continued updates on the situation, as the federal government works to restore normalcy and prevent further loss of life.

Source: Legit.ng