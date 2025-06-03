FG to Train 100,000 Nigerians, Mentions Those Who Will Benefit

The Federal Government has launched the Skill Up Artisan Super programme to train 100,000 artisans across Nigeria, ensuring they meet international standards

The initiative, spearheaded by the Industrial Training Fund, aims to eliminate quackery and enhance craftsmanship in various trades, including tailoring, mechanics, and electrical work

ITF Director-General Afiz Ogun emphasised that the programme is open to all artisans nationwide, regardless of political or regional affiliations, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to workforce development

The Federal Government has announced plans to train at least 100,000 artisans across Nigeria under the Skill Up Artisan Super programme, a key initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) confirmed that the programme aims to equip artisans with internationally recognised skills and eradicate substandard practices in various occupations.

ITF director-general unveils programme in Akure

Speaking at the inauguration of the South-West Secretariat of the Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) in Akure, the Director-General of ITF, Mr Afiz Ogun, reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing artisans' skill sets.

Ogun explained that President Tinubu intends to elevate artisans to global standards. He stated:

"Skill Up Artisan Super is a very robust program brought by our president, President Bola Tinubu, for the artisans in Nigeria. He wants to make sure that the artisans in Nigeria are on par with their colleagues all over the world. He wants to make sure that the Nigerian artisans are up there."

The DG emphasised the administration’s dedication to ensuring that artisans are no longer limited by inadequate training. He added that the programme is open to all artisans nationwide, irrespective of political affiliations or regional backgrounds.

FG targets 100,000 artisans for training in 2025

Ogun urged artisans across various sectors—including barbers, tailors, automobile mechanics, and electrical technicians—to support the initiative. He highlighted the progress made so far, stating that 29,000 artisans benefited from the programme in 2024, with plans to expand the coverage to 100,000 artisans by 2025.

He further stated:

"We started last year with 29,000 artisans and non-artisans. We upgraded them to artisans. Now, we want to start with 100,000 artisans. We are upskilling you to international standards this year by the grace of God. The president wants to remove quackery."

Association of Nigeria artisans and technicians encourages participation

In his remarks, the state chairman of ASNAT, Mr Babatunde Oyeleye, urged artisans to take full advantage of the programme for personal and professional growth.

"My advice to the artisans is to key into the program of the ITF and listen to them, so they will be trained beyond the level they have trained from the craftsmanship before. So they need to upgrade to the international level."

Oyeleye stressed the importance of continuous training and skill enhancement, especially now that the government is offering support to artisans nationwide.

FG’s commitment to empowering artisans

With the launch of the Skill Up Artisan Super programme, the Federal Government aims to improve skill acquisition, reduce quackery, and restore dignity in labour. The initiative is expected to transform Nigeria’s artisan sector, enabling professionals to compete at international levels.

Artisans across Nigeria are encouraged to embrace the programme and contribute to the country’s economic growth through quality craftsmanship.

