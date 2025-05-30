The Finnish government has arraigned a prominent pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, in court over alleged terrorists

Ekpa was arraigned at the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland over terrorism-related charges on Friday, May 30, 2025

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to make known their thought after a video of Ekpa in the Finnish court emerged

Päijät-Häme, Finland - A prominent pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, was arraigned at the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland over terrorism-related charges.

The prosecution argues that Ekpa’s activity, conducted online and coordinated from Finland, may constitute terrorism under Finnish law.

Recall that Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is within the country's judicial system.

Valtomen disclosed that Ekpa's issue came up during a meeting with Nigerian government officials.

According to Yle News, the prosecutors are demanding a six-year prison sentence for Ekpa.

The state prosecutor Sampsa Hakala stated this during a preparatory hearing on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“We have a great deal of evidence regarding this individual's online activity and communications,"

The prosecution, however, acknowledged that obtaining detailed information about the alleged terrorism-related acts against Ekpa is difficult.

This is because Ekpa’s activities in the separatist movement seeking independence for the Biafra region took place in southeastern Nigeria.

Ekpa is accused of participating in a terrorist organisation and publicly inciting crimes for terrorist purposes.

Lawyer to the pro-Biafra agitator, Kaarle Gummerus, raised concerns about the authenticity of the information coming from Nigeria.

Finnish police have investigated the case together with Nigerian authorities.

During police interviews, Ekpa denied the charges, which also included suspicions of ordering weapons for pro-Biafra groups.

The district court is also examining allegations of aggravated tax fraud.

Nigerians react as Simon Ekpa appears in Finnish court

@gabriel_bolatit

A whole Prime Minister of Biafra in Exile. 😆 🤣 make them bring the wéré to come Naija cell to learn his lessons in hard way.

@VictoryIkenna

Finland government, thank you for all you do. The Crime Minister of the IPOB is crying already. Government dun hammer am, crime minister dun humble.

@talk2sam4ng2009

They no get relaxers and hair dye for finish prison? You sure say this guy go fit survive DSS for 6 months so?

@Herbdulfatah247

Who says no government?

See as a whole Prime minister of a supposed unfounded nation calm.

@Oelynn2

Is he crying? Oh! I feel sad for him.

@Simzyehizzy

Cameraman wants make the guy cry

Finnish court detains Simon Ekpa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ekpa was detained in Finland over alleged terrorist activities.

The Biafran separatist was accused of using his leadership position to promote actions that have led to violence against civilians and authorities in southeastern Nigeria.

It is believed that the terrorist activities are been coordinated from Finland, including through Ekpa's social media channels.

Why Finnish govt should repatriate Ekpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Enugu state governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, condemned Ekpa over his sit-at-home order in the southeast region.

Mbah expressed frustration with Finland for harbouring the pro-Biafran agitator despite the alleged violence and destruction caused by his followers.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) governor emphasized his administration's commitment to ending the harmful sit-at-home orders and ensuring the safety and economic well-being of the Southeast.

