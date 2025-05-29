A DSS operative testified that Nnamdi Kanu admitted smuggling a Radio Biafra transmitter into Nigeria and used it to incite violence

Kanu’s lawyers disputed the voluntariness of his statements, prompting the court to order a trial-within-trial

While DSS denied any coercion, Kanu alleged mistreatment, solitary confinement, and edited video evidence during his detention

The Federal Government's terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), advanced further on Wednesday as a third prosecution witness testified that Kanu admitted to smuggling a Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria.

The witness, identified only as CCC for security reasons, is a Department of State Services (DSS) operative and gave his testimony before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The prosecution tendered video recordings from DSS interviews with Kanu conducted in October 2015, where he was seen speaking freely with officials and even requesting a specific brand of bottled water.

These recordings also showed Kanu explaining his broadcasts and the internal structure of IPOB, which he described as focused on Biafran self-determination.

The witness said the transmitter was installed in Ubuluisiuzor, Anambra State, and used for Radio Biafra broadcasts that allegedly incited violence and called for attacks on prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Disputed statements and claims of duress

Kanu’s legal team, led by Kanu Agabi, SAN, did not oppose the video recordings being admitted into evidence. However, they objected to the written statements on the grounds that Kanu allegedly made them under duress.

Following this objection, the judge ordered a trial-within-trial to determine whether the statements were voluntary.

During the separate hearing, as Vanguard reported, CCC—referred to as TCCC for that segment—denied that Kanu had been mistreated or forced into making confessions. He maintained that the IPOB leader was given preferential treatment, was never held in solitary confinement, and was treated well throughout his time in DSS custody.

According to the DSS operative, Kanu voluntarily confirmed granting an earlier interview with Sahara Reporters in which he referred to Nigeria as a "zoo" and used derogatory terms for then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kanu reiterates coercion allegations

Testifying in his defence, Kanu insisted he was subjected to coercion and deprived of legal access during the interviews. He claimed to have been blindfolded, chained, and held in an underground cell after his arrest in Lagos in 2015.

He also alleged that the video recordings presented in court had been edited and that DSS officials pressured him to make comments about former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Despite these claims, Kanu conceded under cross-examination that DSS doctors had attended to his medical needs and that he had used the interviews to discuss IPOB’s goals and operations.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the case to May 29 for final submissions and a ruling on the voluntariness of Kanu’s statements.

