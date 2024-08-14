Finland takes legal actions against Simon Ekpa’s secession activities

Finland has taken legal action against a prominent pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, over his secession activities

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is within the country's judicial system

Valtomen disclosed that Ekpa's issue came up during a meeting with Nigerian government officials

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Finnish Government said it has commenced a court case against pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, over his secession activities in the South-East of Nigeria.

Ekpa has been involved in secession activities with the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Igbo land.

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is now before the courts. Photo credit: Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka

Source: Facebook

The Finnish-based separatist has been a strong proponent of sit-at-home directives in the five South Eastern states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is now before Finnish courts after his activities were reported by the Nigerian government, Premium Times reports.

“We have taken this up and discussed this with the Nigerian authorities… and the entire process is within our judicial system.”

Valtomen said Ekpa's issue came up during a meeting with Nigerian government officials on Tuesday, August 13.

She disclosed this during a press conference she addressed alongside her Nordic counterparts in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13.

As reported by Channels Television, she visited Nigeria alongside other Nordic Ministers to deepen trade ties between the countries.

The Nordic Ministers including Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Norway, as well as Denmark, are looking to crystallize relations on the African continent.

The ministers noted that countering violent extremists in West Africa and achieving sustainable development goals are among the areas of special focus.

The Nordic ministers will continue their two-day trip in Ghana.

Why Finnish Govt should repatriate Ekpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah condemned Ekpa, the Biafra agitator over his sit-at-home order in the south-east region.

Mbah expressed frustration with Finland for harbouring Ekpa despite the alleged violence and destruction caused by his followers

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) governor emphasized his administration's commitment to ending the harmful sit-at-home orders and ensuring the safety and economic well-being of the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng