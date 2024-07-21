Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has condemned Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based Biafra agitator

Enugu state - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has criticized Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based leader of the Autopilot faction, describing him as a businessman exploiting the emotions and sufferings of the Igbo people.

Ignore Ekpa's threats, Enugu govs tells residents

Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah speaks on Simon Ekpa's activities in Southeast

Mbah urged residents of the Southeast to ignore Ekpa’s threats and sit-at-home directives.

Mbah also expressed frustration with the Finnish government's continued harbouring of Ekpa, despite the loss of lives and property allegedly caused by his followers.

The governor made these remarks over the weekend during a meeting with members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The committee was on an oversight visit to the state and inspected the construction of the Department of State Service (DSS) Training Institute in Awgu.

Mbah: We're working to end sit-at-home

Mbah emphasized the importance of security, which is why his administration is determined to end the sit-at-home orders previously enforced by non-state actors, noting the psychological and economic harm inflicted on the Southeast, Vanguard reported.

He reassured that his government is taking comprehensive measures to address the issue.

He said:

“He treats this as a business, falsely claiming to advocate for the Igbo people while actually being indifferent to their true needs. He generates a climate of fear and uses it to profit, exploiting and deceiving our people under the guise of fighting for their cause. In reality, he is nothing more than a common criminal.”

Mbah assured the people of Enugu that they would continue to be protected, emphasizing that the state would not be intimidated by criminals.

He said:

“We will not be intimidated nor will we allow ourselves to be subjected to the siege atmosphere he aims to create in the South-East. We value our hard work as a community, and you cannot claim to care for people while undermining their very existence just to increase your following and seek cheap publicity.”

Mbah tasks Reps to work on Ekpa's repatriation

The governor furthermore tasked Reps members to work on bringing Ekpa back to Nigeria, Channels Television reported.

He said:

“It’s astonishing that the Finnish government permits this individual to live comfortably in their country while he engages in terrorism against Nigeria. I believe your committee should address this issue and explore how to have him repatriated and held accountable.”

Nigerian Army kills 6 armed IPOB agitators

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday, June 9, said its officers launched a successful onslaught on the camp of the controversial pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Army said it killed the insurgents in Igboro forest in Arochukwu local government area (LGA) of Abia state on Saturday, June 8.

