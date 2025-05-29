Mental health crises among Nigerian pilgrims have been noted at the ongoing Hajj 2025 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

These crises have raised serious concern among a section of the medical team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Multiple sources in The Holy Land who confided in Legit.ng said shabby jobs back home in Nigeria, rather than stress or sudden environmental changes, caused the psychiatric challenges

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - Several Nigerian pilgrims performing the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage are people with mental health concerns, Legit.ng can exclusively report.

Sources confirmed to this media platform that inadequate medical screening, particularly among pilgrims of northern extraction, contributed to the problem.

The sources highlighted that the pilgrims in question did not meet the necessary health examination before embarking on the holy pilgrimage, leading to increased cases of mental crises.

A member of the 2025 national medical team operation of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) raised concern about the screening of pilgrims before airlifting them to Saudi Arabia.

The seasoned medical practitioner from one of the southwest states who prefers anonymity told Legit.ng:

“There was no proper medical screening, mostly from the northern side. Almost all the (northern) states.

“Criteria that should be met before coming to Hajj were not followed.

"Most cases of mental crises we have had are from the north.”

NAHCON confirms mental health challenge

Meanwhile, Hamidu Liman, head of the NAHCON medical mission in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, pinned the blame on factors within Saudi Arabia.

He claimed that the cases were triggered by emotional stress, exhaustion, and sudden environmental changes, especially among individuals with pre-existing psychiatric vulnerabilities.

Addressing journalists recently, Liman said:

“Psychiatric or mental health issues occur every year. This is often because some individuals already have underlying mental health conditions, whether declared or not.

“When they are exposed to stress and a new environment, the symptoms manifest."

Per The Cable, the NAHCON official added:

“So far, since our arrival, we have had about 11 active mental health cases. Fortunately, we have qualified professionals on the team who are trained to handle such issues.

“We also have an active collaboration with a mental health hospital here in Madinah.

“We stabilise them here, refer them if necessary, and continue monitoring their recovery until they are fit to rejoin their groups or move to Makkah.”

Hajj 2025: Nigerian pilgrim dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 75-year-old pilgrim from Edo state, Adizatu Dazumi, died in Saudi Arabia after a “brief illness” while observing the 2025 hajj.

Dazumi, a native of Jattu Uzairue in Etsako West LGA of Edo state, died on Monday, May 26, at King Fahad General Hospital in Makkah.

The Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board chairman, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed the development on Tuesday, May 27.

